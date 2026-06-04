FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Argentina Group-Stage Fixtures, Dates, Match Start Time

The reigning world champions are preparing for another shot at history when the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway across North America. Argentina, making their 19th appearance in the competition, will arrive determined to retain the trophy they captured memorably in Qatar.

Under Lionel Scaloni, Argentina are a dominant force in international football. They not only lifted the 2022 World Cup but also retained the Copa America title in 2024, while comfortably topping the South American qualifying standings.

Lionel Messi remains the centrepiece of Argentina's World Cup title defence, with Scaloni naming a squad that largely reflects expectations. While the core of the championship-winning group has been retained, the manager has also rewarded some emerging talents who were absent from the 2022 campaign.

Among the fresh faces are Valentin Barco, Jose Manuel Lopez and Nico Paz, whose impressive displays for Como have reportedly earned strong backing from the coaching staff. One notable omission is highly rated Franco Mastantuono, with the Real Madrid youngster failing to secure a place in the final selection.

Argentina's three World Cup triumphs have each occupied a special place in the nation's footballing history. The first arrived in 1978 on home soil, where a disciplined and tactically astute side guided by Cesar Luis Menotti reached the summit, with Mario Kempes emerging as the tournament's defining figure.

The second crown followed in Mexico in 1986 under Carlos Bilardo, as Diego Maradona produced a series of legendary performances that remain etched in World Cup folklore. More than three decades later, Lionel Messi completed his own remarkable journey by leading Argentina to glory in Qatar, securing the one major honour that had long eluded him and further cementing his place among the game's immortals.

Inspired by captain Lionel Messi, the reigning champions will be aiming to achieve a feat that has eluded every nation for more than six decades: winning consecutive World Cups. The last side to manage it was Brazil, who secured back-to-back triumphs in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina Group Stage Fixtures

Check Argentina Squad

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa). Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid). Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (River Plate), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).

Leandro Paredes (River Plate), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea). Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Jerseys: Prices, Where To Buy Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, Other Top Teams' Kits

How To Watch Live Telecast?

All the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be broadcased live on the Unite8 Sports network channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the matches on the Zee5 app and website.

ALSO READ: World Cup 2026: FIFA Reverses Policy, Bans Reusable Water Bottles At Stadiums

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