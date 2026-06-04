World Cup 2026: FIFA Reverses Policy, Bans Reusable Water Bottles At Stadiums

The FIFA World Cup 2026, the largest edition of the tournament to date, will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico with 48 teams competing in 104 matches. Yet less than two weeks before kickoff, FIFA has introduced a policy change that has drawn criticism from supporter groups amid concerns over fan welfare in expected summer heat.

Football's world governing body has reversed its position on fans carrying their own water bottles at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, confirming that spectators will no longer be allowed to bring reusable bottles into stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The decision marks a significant U-turn from FIFA's official Stadium Code of Conduct, published just weeks ago. FIFA had previously stated that fans could carry empty, transparent and reusable plastic bottles with a capacity of up to one litre into venues. However, an updated version of the code issued on June 2 removed that provision.

Ticket holders have been informed via email that "reusable water bottles are no longer permitted at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ stadiums". The revised code of conduct now reads: "For the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium."

The move is likely to draw scrutiny given ongoing concerns about extreme summer temperatures expected during the tournament. Under the new policy, fans will not be able to bring empty bottles for refilling at water fountains or hydration stations inside venues.

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The only exemptions made are for baby milk and sterilised water in containers, as well as liquids required for medical reasons. However, fans seeking a medical exemption must provide a medical certificate at the venue in English, French or Spanish.

Heat management emerged as a major issue during FIFA's Club World Cup in the United States last year, with players and supporters raising concerns over playing and viewing conditions. A report published by climate research group World Weather Attribution in May suggested that around a quarter of World Cup matches could be played in conditions where heat stress levels exceed recommended thresholds.

Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, a measure that factors in temperature, humidity, wind and sunlight, is widely used by sports and safety experts to assess the risk of heat-related illness.

In a statement issued to The Athletic, FIFA explained the change, claiming that it decided to "prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees". The governing body added: "Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums."

FIFA also said host cities and local authorities are working on heat mitigation measures around stadiums, including misting stations, hydration points, fans and cooling tents. It further stated: "Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with other events held at each stadium."

The decision has attracted criticism from supporter groups. A spokesperson for the Football Supporters' Association told The Athletic: "Yet again with this World Cup, it is fans last and not fans first. The heat and humidity is a real concern for fans' welfare, it should be this that is FIFA's main focus and not the ability to sell more bottled water at inflated prices."

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