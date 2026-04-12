Applying For Personal Loan In April 2026? Here's What To Check Before You Apply

It won't be wrong to say that opting for a personal loan is a growing trend in India. While financial experts always recommend staying clear of acquiring any debt, sometimes circumstances can make borrowing unavoidable. These situations may be medical emergencies, urgent home repairs, education needs, etc.

In such situations, a personal loan can act as a quick relief for borrowers. However, any debt can be a significant financial stress if not managed properly. That is why it is important to borrow responsibly, compare interest rates and understand repayment terms before committing.

A personal loan is an unsecured loan, where typically no collateral is required, but interest rates are usually higher than secured loans. Banks and other financial institutions provide these loans based on many factors such as income, credit history, age and other factors.

Top Indian banks and financial institutions offer personal loans at around 10%. This can go higher depending on the loan tenure, amount and the borrower's ability to repay. Typically, repayment can be done through fixed monthly EMIs over a chosen tenure. Most lenders allow personal loans up to a maximum of five years.

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While such a loan remains a popular choice due to its flexible usage, borrowers should consider these aspects before getting personal loans:

Interest rate: It is recommended to compare rates from different banks and NBFCs. Even a small difference can significantly change the total repayment amount and has long-term implications for your financial management.

It is recommended to compare rates from different banks and NBFCs. Even a small difference can significantly change the total repayment amount and has long-term implications for your financial management. Ideal tenure: It is important to consider what should be the overall loan tenure. While higher tenures may look convenient as they reduce monthly EMI, but the total interest paid on these loans get significantly increased. If your interest rate is already high, it is advised to close the loan at the earliest.

It is important to consider what should be the overall loan tenure. While higher tenures may look convenient as they reduce monthly EMI, but the total interest paid on these loans get significantly increased. If your interest rate is already high, it is advised to close the loan at the earliest. EMI affordability: Check whether the monthly EMI fits comfortably within your income level. Assess your essential and non-essential expenses before taking a loan and review how the EMI will fit in the budget. Considering the EMI needs to be paid over a significant tenure, be prepared to make adjustments to your regular expenses to ensure timely repayment and avoid defaults.

Check whether the monthly EMI fits comfortably within your income level. Assess your essential and non-essential expenses before taking a loan and review how the EMI will fit in the budget. Considering the EMI needs to be paid over a significant tenure, be prepared to make adjustments to your regular expenses to ensure timely repayment and avoid defaults. Processing fees: While processing fee is a standard procedure in a typical loan, some financial institutions may charge more. It is advised to thoroughly check for such details and any other hidden charges to avoid unnecessary trouble while acquiring a loan.

While processing fee is a standard procedure in a typical loan, some financial institutions may charge more. It is advised to thoroughly check for such details and any other hidden charges to avoid unnecessary trouble while acquiring a loan. Ideal alternatives: Before visiting any financial institutions, consider what other options are available. You may reach out to a trusted friend or relative as that can help you avoid the burden of interest payments. In some cases, this may also allow you to borrow at a lower or no interest rate. However, it is very important to clearly discuss and agree on repayment terms to avoid misunderstandings.

There are many other factors to consider before taking a personal loan. From impact on one's credit score to adjusting lifestyle, personal loans can be a significant commitment. As a result, experts generally recommend setting aside small amounts as emergency funds for unseen situations. Ideally, emergency funds should cover three-six months of your expenses and can help you avoid taking a loan, if planned well.

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