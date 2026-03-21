Applying For A Personal Loan In March 2026? Don't Miss These 5 Key Checks

Planning to apply for a personal loan in March 2026? More than just filling out an application form, this process is also about making informed financial decisions that can significantly impact your budget for years to come. With interest rates fluctuating

across banks and processing fees varying widely, borrowers are often advised to remain extra cautious before making a commitment.

Amid rising inflation and the cost of living, a personal loan can be a convenient way to meet urgent financial needs, whether for medical expenses, education, or debt consolidation. However, the cost of borrowing plays a big

part here. Even a small difference in interest rates or the hidden charges could further translate into a large amount of money over the loan tenure. This is the reason why experts advise people to compare offers, understand repayment structures, and keep a

check on their credit score before signing up for a loan.

5 Key Checks Before Applying For Personal Loan

1. Compare Interest Rates Across Banks

Before submitting your personal loan application, make sure you have compared interest rates across lenders. Even small differences of 0.5% to 1% can significantly reduce costs over the life of the loan.

2. Watch Out for Processing Fees

Please ensure you are fully aware of the loan processing fees. Take the help of the bank staff to understand the overall implications for your loan amount. If you are still in doubt, then discuss it with customer support executives or with financial

experts before moving ahead.

3. Opting The Right Tenure

When applying for a personal loan, ensure you fully understand the implications of different repayment tenures. A longer tenure might reduce EMIs, but will increase the total interest payments. On the other hand, shorter tenure might become

difficult to manage as they have higher EMIs.

4. Know Your Credit Score

Monitor your credit profile and score regularly. Here, a score above 750 or higher improves your chances of securing loans at lower interest rates.

Also Read: PM Mudra Loan: Can You Really Get Rs Three Lakh For Rs 7,699? Here's The Truth

5. Identify Hidden Charges

Stay aware of any hidden charges that could be applied to your personal loan. These include prepayment penalties, late payment fees, and insurance-linked fees. These can affect the total loan cost.

Personal Loan Interest Rates In March 2026

State Bank of India: 10%-15% and a process fee of up to 1.5% (Rs 1,000 - Rs 15,000)

HDFC Bank: 9.99% onwards with processing charges up to Rs 6,500

ICICI Bank: 9.99% onwards. Processing fees up to to 2% of the loan amount

Kotak Mahindra Bank: 10.99% onwards, wit up to 5% processing charges

Bank of Baroda: 10.15% to 18%, with charges up to 2% (maximum of Rs 10,000)

Canara Bank: 9.70% to 15.15%. Processing charges at 0.5% (Rs 1,000 - Rs 5,000)

Union Bank of India: 8.75% to 12.55%. Processing fees of up to 1% (Rs 7,500 maximum)

Also Read: Centre Notifies IncomeTax Rules 2026, Effective April 1: What To Know

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