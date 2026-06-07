Rs 10 Crore Through SIP: How Long It Takes If You Invest Rs 10,000, Rs 25,000 Or Rs 50,000 A Month

Building a corpus of Rs 10 crore is an ambitious financial goal that only a small number of investors are likely to achieve. Consistency alone cannot help reach such a huge target. One also needs sufficient time and attractive assets to generate meaningful returns.

For the Rs 10 crore goal, time plays the biggest role. The earlier an investor starts, the lower the monthly contribution required due to the power of compounding. A long investment horizon of 20-30 years can make the target more realistic.

It also requires discipline and regular contributions. But one may wonder how much contribution is needed for such an ambitious target. Do they need to make too many adjustments to their lifestyle? Is it even possible to reach the Rs 10 crore goal with just a Rs 10,000 contribution?

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Historical trends suggest that systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds may be the fastest route for this journey. Equity funds have traditionally delivered average returns of around 12% over time, making them an attractive choice for such a target.

If one were to invest Rs 10,000, Rs 25,000 or Rs 50,000 into SIPs, here's how much time it would take to reach Rs 10 crore.

Rs 10,000 SIP:

Monthly amount: Rs 10,000

Step Up % (annual): 10%

Investment duration: 31 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 2,18,33,210

Estimated returns: Rs 7,99,47,055

Total value: Rs 10,17,80,266

Calculations show that with the help of the “step-up” technique, it would take around 31 years to reach the Rs 10 crore target if one started with a Rs 10,000 SIP. The step-up method involves gradually increasing your SIP investment amount at regular intervals.

By increasing the contribution to Rs 25,000 per month, this goal can be achieved 5-6 years earlier. But does that make any difference to the overall investment value? Let's see:

Monthly amount: Rs 25,000

Step Up % (annual): 10%

Investment duration: 25 year

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 2,95,04,117

Estimated returns: Rs 7,73,84,534

Total value: Rs 10,68,88,652

The calculation shows that with an initial Rs 25,000 SIP and a 10% step-up method, one can create a Rs 10 crore corpus in 25 years. Here, the total investment value is almost Rs 3 crore, compared to Rs 2.18 crore seen in the case of Rs 10,000 SIP.

If we double the SIP amount, will it reduce the investment period to half? Let's see in the case of Rs 50,000 initial SIP:

Monthly amount: Rs 50,000

Step Up % (annual): 10%

Investment duration: 20 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 3,43,64,999

Estimated returns: Rs 6,50,78,577

Total value: Rs 9,94,43,577

In case of a Rs 50,000 initial SIP, it still takes 20 years to reach the Rs 10 crore target. What investors must note here is that without the “step-up” technique, it would take a significantly longer time to reach the goal.

The step-up technique is ideal as it allows the investors to raise contributions in line with their income growth. This approach helps build a larger corpus faster without forcing major lifestyle changes.

The math shows that to be Rs 10,000 or Rs 50,000 - the goal of reaching Rs 10 crore is possible but the journey and overall time needed may differ. In any case, consistency will always be rewarded as disciplined investing and patience allow compounding to work effectively and build long-term wealth.

Investors are recommended to consult financial experts before making long-term financial commitments, particularly in market-linked plans as returns are not guaranteed.

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