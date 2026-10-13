Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 Trade Higher; HCL Tech Jumps 4%, TCS, HDFC Bank, TechM Lead
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, Nifty IT index rallied the most over 2%, followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank, while losses were seen in Nifty Metals, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media and Nifty Auto indices.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market opened on a flat note on Tuesday, following weakness in global markets amid inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions.
The Sensex opened 27.05 points, or 0.04%, higher at 71,951.73, while the Nifty 50 opened flat at 22,364.15. The Bank Nifty index eased 10.45 points, or 0.02%, to open at 54,907.55.
Broader markets reeled under selling pressure, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined over 1% and the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.2%.
Among sectors, Nifty IT index rallied the most over 2%, followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank, while losses were seen in Nifty Metals, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media and Nifty Auto indices.
In the currency market, the Indian rupee appreciated by 60 paise to open at 95.17 against the US dollar as compared with its previous close of 95.77.
Globally, Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight, weighed down by selling in technology stocks.
Crude oil prices eased, but the Brent was still trading above $105 a barrel.
Watch this space for all the latest stock market updates throughout the trading session.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty IT Jumps 2%; Metals, Pharma In Red
Among sectors, Nifty IT index rallied the most over 2%, followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank, while losses were seen in Nifty Metals, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media and Nifty Auto indices.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Midcap, Smallcap Indices Fall
Broader markets reeled under selling pressure, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined over 1% and the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.2%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex Gains 27 Points, Nifty 50 Opens Flat
The Indian stock market opened on a flat note on Tuesday, following weakness in global markets amid inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions.
The Sensex opened 27.05 points, or 0.04%, higher at 71,951.73, while the Nifty 50 opened flat at 22,364.15. The Bank Nifty index eased 10.45 points, or 0.02%, to open at 54,907.55.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee Opens 60 Pasie Higher At 95.17 Per Dollar
The Indian rupee opened 60 paise higher at 95.17 against the US dollar as compared with its previous close of 95.77.
Stock Market Today LIVE: HD Fire Protect IPO Opens Today. Price Band Set At Rs 258-271 Per Share
HD Fire Protect IPO opens for subscription today, October 13, and will close on October 15. The company aims to raise Rs 712.31 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely an offer for sale of 2.63 crore equity shares of Rs 712.31 crore. HD Fire Protect IPO price band is set at Rs 258 to Rs 271 per share.
Ambit Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the HD Fire Protect IPO registrar.
Stock Market Today LIVE: ICICI Pru AMC Q2 Results Review: Jefferies Raises Target Price, Kotak Retains Reduce
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company reported better-than-expected results for the September quarter of FY27, supported by improved revenue yields and growth in assets under management. However, while Jefferies raised its target price on the stock and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, Kotak Institutional Equities retained its ‘Reduce’ recommendation, citing expensive valuations.
Jefferies maintained its Buy rating on ICICI Prudential AMC and raised its target price to Rs 3,760 from Rs 3,600, following the better-than-expected September quarter performance.
Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its Reduce rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,250 earlier.
The brokerage acknowledged the company’s healthy operating performance, improved revenue yields and growing alternatives platform. Higher-fee portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIFs) contributed approximately 10% of net revenue.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stocks To Watch Today: HCLTech, Nazara Tech, RBL Bank, Ircon, Sun Pharma & More
Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Prudential AMC, RBL Bank and Ircon International will be in focus on Tuesday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 May Face Resistance At 22,400–22,500: Ponmudi R
Nifty 50 continues to remain under pressure after forming a long bearish candle on Monday. The index is trading below its key moving averages, indicating that the broader technical structure remains weak and selling pressure continues to dominate.
On the upside, 22,400–22,500 represents the immediate resistance zone, while 22,600 remains a crucial hurdle that the index must decisively break and sustain above for further advancement. A sustained move above 22,600 could provide near-term relief, whereas a decisive breakout above 22,800 would be required to strengthen recovery prospects, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
On the downside, 22,300 remains the immediate support level, followed by the crucial 22,180–22,200 zone. A decisive break below 22,180 could intensify selling pressure and expose the index to further downside. The outlook remains cautious, with sustained buying above 22,600 needed to improve the near-term structure, he added.
Stock Market Today LIVE: RBL Bank Q2 Review: Citi Sees Recovery, Goldman Sachs Flags Slower Credit Cost Gains
RBL Bank Ltd.'s September-quarter results drew mixed reactions from brokerages, with Citi maintaining its bullish stance on expectations of a recovery in return on assets, while Goldman Sachs retained its sell rating citing muted retail loan growth and slower-than-expected improvement in credit costs.
The bank reported a sharp rise in net interest income and operating profit on a year-on-year basis, while asset quality improved sequentially. However, elevated provisions and mixed asset quality trends remain key factors for investors to track
Stock Market Today LIVE: IMF Raises 2026 Global Growth Forecast To 3.1%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its 2026 global growth forecast to 3.1%, up 0.1 percentage points from its July projection, supported by strong investment in artificial intelligence (AI). However, rising oil prices linked to the Middle East conflict partly offset these gains. The World Economic Outlook projects growth below the 3.5% recorded in 2025, although it remains close to the IMF’s most optimistic scenario outlined in April.
For 2027, the IMF maintained its growth forecast at 3.4%, unchanged from July and 0.2 percentage points above April’s projection.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Bitcoin Price May Find Support At $81,800-$82,000: Nischal Shetty
Bitcoin trades near $82,249, consolidating below key short-term averages while RSI remains neutral.
“Support sits at $81,800- $82,000, followed by $80,200- $81,100; resistance lies at $82,800- $83,100. Holding support preserves recovery potential. For BTC Futures traders, rising open interest alongside stronger volume and balanced funding would provide better confirmation of a sustained breakout,” said Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX.
Stock Market Today LIVE: IMF Raises India’s FY27 GDP Growth Forecast To 7%
IMF has raised India’s FY27 GDP growth forecast raised by 0.6 percentage point to 7%. It also increased FY28 growth by 0.3 percentage point to 7%.
The institution noted that India remains among the fastest-growing major economies and robust domestic demand and services underpin growth despite higher oil prices. IMF also flagged sustained momentum and stronger growth potential.
Stock Market Today LIVE: HCL Tech Q2 Review: Analysts Maintain Cautious Stance Despite Margin Beat; Check Target Prices
HCL Technologies’ September quarter results delivered a stronger-than-expected profit and an improvement in operating margins, but brokerages remained cautious about the company's growth outlook, software business and valuation premium.
Kotak Securities, Citi and JPMorgan retained their negative ratings on the stock, even as Kotak and Citi raised their target prices following the quarterly performance.
The key concern for analysts is whether HCL Tech can sustain its improved margins and maintain growth momentum in the second half of FY27.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Crude Oil Prices Ease; Brent Around $106 Per barrel
Crude oil prices fell after gaining by nearly $2 a barrel in the previous session. Brent crude futures declined 0.52% to $106.10 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.46% to $93.31 a barrel.
Stock Market Today LIVE: India’s Retail Inflation Near Two-Year High
India’s retail inflation accelerated to 5.54% in September, its highest level in the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) series. The inflation rose from 4.83% in August. The latest figure marks a near-two-year high, the highest since October 2024.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Tech Stocks Tank; SoftBank, Samsung Shares Slip
Technology stocks in Asian markets witnessed a sharp selloff, tracking losses in US peers.
In Japan, SoftBank Group shares cracked 8.51%, Advantest share price shed 4.28%, Tokyo Electron stock price plunged 5.14% and Kioxia shares crashed 11.54%.
In South Korea, SK Hynix shares slipped 6.5%, Samsung Electronics share price declined 5.69% and Seoul Semiconductor shares shed 4.07%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct 13
From Gift Nifty, Asian markets, crude oil prices, commodity prices to stocks watch, here’s all you need to know ahead of the opening of the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US Stock Market Ends Mixed; Nasdaq Falls
US stock market ended mixed on Monday, as investors awaited the third-quarter earnings season and for economic data this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 195.60 points, or 0.38%, to 51,850.55, while the S&P 500 eased 4.30 points, or 0.06%, to 7,807.24. The Nasdaq Composite closed 120.27 points, or 0.44%, lower at 27,245.90.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Slip; Nikkei, Kospi Decline 4%
Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street, and concerns over elevated crude oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.26% while the Topix fell 0.29%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 4.33% at open, while the Kosdaq plunged 3.46%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Muted Start For Market Today
The trends on Gift Nifty signal a marginally positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,413 level, a premium of nearly 26 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely To See Cautious Opening
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to see a cautious opening on Tuesday, tracking weakness in global markets amid inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions.
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