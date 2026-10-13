Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 Trade Higher; HCL Tech Jumps 4%, TCS, HDFC Bank, TechM Lead

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market opened on a flat note on Tuesday, following weakness in global markets amid inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions.

The Sensex opened 27.05 points, or 0.04%, higher at 71,951.73, while the Nifty 50 opened flat at 22,364.15. The Bank Nifty index eased 10.45 points, or 0.02%, to open at 54,907.55.

Broader markets reeled under selling pressure, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined over 1% and the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.2%.

Among sectors, Nifty IT index rallied the most over 2%, followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank, while losses were seen in Nifty Metals, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media and Nifty Auto indices.

In the currency market, the Indian rupee appreciated by 60 paise to open at 95.17 against the US dollar as compared with its previous close of 95.77.

Globally, Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight, weighed down by selling in technology stocks.

Crude oil prices eased, but the Brent was still trading above $105 a barrel.

Watch this space for all the latest stock market updates throughout the trading session.