Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct 13

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GIFT Nifty Check

GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the equity benchmark, traded 0.23% higher at 22,425 and pointed to a gap up opening for Nifty on Tuesday.

Asian Market Check

Major Asian market indices took cues from the Wall Street tech rout and declined steeply. South Korea's Kospi tanked 5% or nearly 300 points to 6,085.43, Japanese index Nikkei's return after a holiday on a negative footing as it slumped over 2% to 67,551.95, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.38% to 8,749.40.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Commodity Check

Brent crude oil prices traded lower on Tuesday but remained near $106 a barrel, holding on to recent gains as escalating tensions in the Middle East and continued attacks on energy infrastructure in the Russia-Ukraine war kept supply concerns elevated.

Brent crude futures were trading 0.50% lower at $106.13 a barrel at last check. The international oil benchmark had climbed for three consecutive sessions before Tuesday's decline, following a sharp rally on Monday.

Stock Market Recap

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended lower on Monday, weighed down by selling pressure in FMCG and IT stocks. Losses in PSU banks and oil and gas shares also kept sentiment subdued, while gains in auto, pharma and realty stocks offered some support.

The BSE Sensex ended at 71,924.68, down 547.65 points, or 0.76%, while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,363.35, lower by 157.10 points, or 0.70%.

US Stock Market Recap

US stocks were little changed on Monday as investors assessed rising oil prices and prepared for a busy week of corporate earnings and inflation data. The major averages ended the previous week on a positive note, supported by gains in technology stocks, and market participants are now looking for fresh cues to sustain the rally.

The S&P 500 rose 0.11% to 7,819.24, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.25% to 51,783.23. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.11% to 27,333.28.

However, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite settled in the red, dragged by a tech slump. S&P 500 closed 0.06% lower at 7,807.24, Nasdaq was down 0.44% to 27,245.90, whereas Dow Jones closed 0.38% higher at 51,850.55.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Edge Higher As Investors Eye Bank Earnings, Inflation Data; Nasdaq Dips

Earnings

RBL Bank Q2

NII up 37.5% at Rs 2,131 crore versus Rs 1,550 crore YoY

Provisions at Rs 767 crore versus Rs 599 crore QoQ

Provisions at Rs 767 crore versus Rs 500 crore YoY

Operating profit up 91.8% at Rs 1,396 crore versus Rs 728 crore YoY

Net profit at Rs 482 crore versus Rs 179 crore YoY

Gross NPA at 1.02% versus 1.30% QoQ

Net NPA at 0.29% versus 0.37% QoQ

HCLTech Q2 (Cons)

Revenue up 3% at Rs 35,620 crore versus Rs 34,579 crore QoQ

EBIT up 10.9% at Rs 6,465 crore versus Rs 5,831 crore QoQ

EBIT margin at 18.1% versus 16.7% QoQ

Net profit up 11% at Rs 5,132 crore versus Rs 4,624 crore QoQ

Advanced AI revenue up 28.4% at $219 million QoQ

CC revenue growth at 2.3% QoQ

ICICI Prudential AMC Q2

Net profit down 7.9% at Rs 889 crore versus Rs 965 crore QoQ

Total income down 3.1% at Rs 1,691 crore QoQ

Total income at Rs 1,691 crore versus Rs 1,745 crore QoQ

To pay interim dividend of Rs 30/share

Other income at Rs 17 crore versus Rs 181 crore QoQ

Swan Defence Q2 FY27 (Cons)

Revenue up 73.7% at Rs 68.8 crore versus Rs 39.6 crore YoY

EBITDA loss at Rs 17.4 crore versus loss of Rs 8.1 crore YoY

Net profit at Rs 566 crore versus loss of Rs 60 lakh YoY

Tax write-back of Rs 563 crore in Q2

Other income at Rs 57 crore versus Rs 31 crore YoY

FY27-FY31 revenue visibility secured by Rs 6,500 crore in firm contracts

Expects domestic shipbuilding demand to pick up over the next 12-18 months

Legacy NOPV sale monetisation targeted for FY27/FY28

Business Updates

Indian Hotels: Signs 47 hotels in H1 FY27. Hotel portfolio stands at 670. Opens 20 hotels across its brandscape in H1 FY27.

Stocks In News

Azad Engineering: Gets Rs 53 crore order from BHEL for the supply of critical stator vanes and rotor blades (airfoils) for gas turbines.

BlackBuck: To transfer Loads business undertaking to arm BlackBuck Transport Services.

Tata Motors: Arm Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles signs definitive technology agreement with Stellantis to provide vehicle architecture.

HCLTech: Signs global premier partnership with Anthropic to scale agentic AI across enterprises. To set up Anthropic Business Unit and Centre of Excellence for Claude.

CreditAccess Grameen: Signs $175 million syndicated social loan facility through ECB.

Maruti Suzuki: NCLAT matter will not be taken up on Nov. 2. Next hearing date to be notified.

LIC: To launch three new products from Oct. 19: LIC's New Jeevan Dhara-II, LIC's Health Shield and LIC's New Cancer Cover.

Karur Vysya Bank: Enters into a pact with Zurich Kotak General Insurance for the distribution of general insurance products.

SML Mahindra: Pushkar Patwardhan resigns as CFO from Oct. 19. Appoints Manaswini Goel as CFO until Dec. 31 and Surender Kalra as CFO from Jan. 1.

GSP Crop Science: Pranav Chitre resigns as CFO from Oct. 30.

Karnataka Bank: Launches digital platform Trade Konnect for import, export and outward remittance transactions.

Aequs: Signs long-term supply pacts with Safran for aerospace applications.

Bank of India: Declares Rs 575 crore NPA of Future Enterprises as fraud.

IRCON International: Gets Rs 862 crore EPC order from East Central Railway.

Lords Mark: Completes acquisition of Radio Electric.

Crompton Greaves: Launches InstaNourish Pro multi-purpose kettle.

Zydus Lifesciences: Presents new Saroglitazar trial analysis at ACG 2026. Analysis compares treatment response in US versus non-US patients. EPICS-III study conducted in PBC patients with inadequate response or intolerance to UDCA. Saroglitazar remains an investigational drug and is not yet approved by the US FDA.

REC: Subsidiary RECPDCL transfers two power transmission SPVs to successful bidders. Ceigall India acquires Jam Khambhaliya Jamnagar Power Transmission, while Power Grid Corporation acquires Lakadia II Power Transmission. Transfer includes 100% stake along with all assets and liabilities of both SPVs.

Orkla India: Calls Farmley acquisition report speculative. Company evaluates various strategic opportunities; no definitive proposal on Farmley acquisition exists.

Nazara Technologies: Rakesh Shah resigns as CFO from Oct. 15. Appoints Arun Agrawal as CFO from Oct. 16. To invest Rs 742 crore in arm Nazara Technologies UK. Allots 2.39 crore shares at Rs 306/share on a preferential basis, raising Rs 731 crore. Rohit Sharma resigns as whole-time director effective Jan. 11, 2027. Approves conversion of Rs 129.35 crore loan into equity of Smaaash Entertainment and Rs 294.4 crore loan into equity of Nazara Technologies UK. Nitish Mittersain redesignated as founder and non-executive director from managing director, effective Oct. 12, 2026.

Bajaj Healthcare: Signs deed to sell Dahej undertaking, located at Dahej GIDC, Bharuch, Gujarat.

A-One Steels: Gets GST registration certificate for Maharashtra warehouse.

Indian Overseas Bank: Revises marginal cost of funds-based lending rates. One-month MCLR remains unchanged at 8.25%. One-year MCLR revised to 8.90% and three-year MCLR to 8.95%. Revised rates effective from Oct. 15, 2026.

Elitecon International: Board approves raising Rs 1,000 crore via QIP.

Indian Bank: Board to meet on Oct. 15 to consider fund-raising plan.

Bombay Burmah Trading: Tamil Nadu Forest Department issues notice to company relating to the Singampatti tea estate matter. Company invited to file objections and granted an opportunity for a hearing.

SAMHI Hotels: Arm Duet India gets commencement certificate from MIDC for Navi Mumbai project.

Ventive Hospitality: To appeal Point 22 of NCLT order in merger scheme case, seeking relief.

Vikran Engineering: Arm NOPL secures Rs 2,941 crore IREDA loan for the group's 969 MW solar project. Loan supports a Rs 4,202 crore solar project.

PTC India Financial: CEO and MD Rajiv Malhotra's tenure extended by one year.

TD Power Systems: QIP closes; issue price set at Rs 775/share.

Cohance Lifesciences: Government approves appointment of Umang Vohra as chair and group CEO.

L&T Finance: Allots 80,000 NCDs worth Rs 800 crore on a private placement basis.

Sun Pharma: Approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 10,000 crore.

EID Parry: Appoints Vijay Sivaraman as chief technology officer.

Goodluck India: Emerges as sole bidder for 155 mm shell supply to Munitions India.

Transport Corporation of India: Buyback opens on Oct. 15 and closes on Oct. 22.

Juniper Green Energy: Fully commissions 150 MW hybrid project. Operational capacity reaches 2,745 MWp and 603 MWh of BESS.

Power Grid: Acquires Lakadia C Power Transmission for Rs 19.9 crore and Jam Khambhaliya REZ Transmission for Rs 19.2 crore.

Panama Petrochem: CARE revises outlook on long-term bank facilities to Positive from Stable.

Board Meetings

Anlon Healthcare: To decide on fund-raising.

Corporate Actions

Ola Electric Mobility: To issue rights shares in a 2:25 ratio at a premium of Rs 17/share.

IPO Opening

HD Fire Protect: IPO to open from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15. Price band set at Rs 258-271.

HD Fire Protect is an Indian manufacturer and supplier of fire protection equipment and systems, offering water-, foam- and gas-based fire suppression solutions.

Financials (Rs crore)

Particulars Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2024 Total income 114.07 505.12 450.68 392.02 Profit after tax 23.87 116.79 109.72 87.92 EBITDA 29.73 150.46 138.01 106.63 Reserves and surplus 309.93 286.07 302.59 332.19

Earnings

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

SS Retail

Transformers and Rectifiers (India)

Tata Elxsi

AGM/EGM

UltraTech Cement

India Cements

Bulk/Block Deals

Deepa Jewellers: QE Securities LLP sells 35,931 shares at Rs 252.93/share.

Jubilant Pharmova: Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund buys 11 lakh shares at Rs 915/share. Quant Mutual Fund sells 11 lakh shares at Rs 915/share.

Kanohar Electricals: HRTI Private Limited buys 69,203 shares at Rs 1,148.60/share.

Marsons: Prognosis Securities Pvt. Ltd. buys 1.59 lakh shares at Rs 131.76/share.

Natco Pharma: Nippon India Mutual Fund buys 12 lakh shares at Rs 31.99/share. Natsoft Information Systems Private Limited sells 12 lakh shares at Rs 32/share. Venkata Satya Swathi Kantamani sells 3.33 lakh shares at Rs 32.52/share. Bank of India Mutual Fund buys 3.26 lakh shares at Rs 32.50/share.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering: Chungath Karunakaran Padma Kumar sells 5 lakh shares at Rs 331.90/share.

SBC Exports: Froxy International LLP buys 40.15 lakh shares at Rs 64.13/share. Desham Ventures Limited buys 9.63 lakh shares at Rs 63.98/share.

Jubilant Pharmova: Quant Mutual Fund sells 9.82 lakh shares at Rs 915.01/share.

Lenskart Solutions: Alpha Wave Ventures, LP sells 2.64 crore shares at Rs 645.31/share.

NorthernArc Capital: Axana Estates LLP buys 10.96 lakh shares at Rs 288/share.

Religare Enterprises: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund sells 46.20 lakh shares at Rs 216.12/share. Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited buys 36.64 lakh shares at Rs 216/share.

Shadowfax Technologies: Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Limited sells 57.13 lakh shares at Rs 275.30/share.

Insider Trading

Natco Pharma: Promoter and director V.C. Nannapaneni pledges 8.5 lakh shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 10% to 5%:

BN Agrochem

Morepen Laboratories

Short-Term ASM Framework:

Deepa Jewellers shortlisted for Stage I.

Excluded from ASM Framework:

Hero Motors

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 13: Nifty Support Dips To 22,180 Amid Correction Until Trend Reversal: Check Key Levels

F&O Cues

Nifty October futures down 0.94% at 22,399.90, at a premium of 36 points.

Nifty options for Oct. 13 expiry: Maximum call open interest at 22,600; maximum put open interest at 22,600.

Securities in ban period: Ambuja Cements, Bandhan Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Kaynes Technology.

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