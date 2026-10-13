Buy, Sell Or Hold: BEL, ONGC, Deccan Gold Mines, Garden Reach, SS Retail — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL)? Should you hold shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in and Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) (CMP: Rs 376.25)

Tapan: Hold

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Stock has come down 20% from the top.

Profitability and order book is quite good. Execution is very good.

Export orders are increasing and more are expected.

Hold for long term and can even add at the lower levels.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) (CMP: Rs 221.42)

Swati: Hold

Upside potential is at around Rs 255

Downside is around Rs 215

Hold for long term.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. (CMP: Rs 192.00)

Tapan: Sell

Stock has moved up little bit

Company is not making profits

Operating margin on the lower side.

Exit from this stock and move to other gold stocks.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,117.00)

Swati: Hold

Stock has seen stronger retracement from Rs 3,300 to Rs 2,000 levels.

Stock has touched oversold zone so downside is limited.

Hold for long-term at current market price.

SS Retail Ltd. (CMP: Rs 688.45)

Tapan: Hold

Stock had gone up during listing but now is down.

Valuations is on the higher side.

ROC, store expansion and debt remains to be seen.

Hold the stock but don't add more at these levels.

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