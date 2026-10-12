Buy, Sell Or Hold: ITC, HPCL, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra And Wipro— Ask Profit

Should you add shares of ITC Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Reliance Industries Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Mahindra & Mahindra ​​​​​​Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president–research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd, and market expert Mahesh Ojha provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

ITC (CMP: Rs 257.90)

Ojha: Buy

Stock is in a good place.

Has a potential for up to Rs 320-Rs 325 zone for long term.

Buy for longer term, keep atl east a 12-month view.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. (CMP: Rs 332.25)

Upadhyay: Buy

Seen tremendous pressure in all downstream oil companies.

As long as it is sustaining Rs 320 levels, consider going long for a target of Rs 322.

Prices need to decisively move above the target of Rs 352.

Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,158.90)

Ojha: Buy

This is the time where we all can get the stock for longer term.

Has good value.

Can see Rs 1,300- Rs 1,350 levels in six to nine months horizon.

Can see more upside in two to three years.

This is a good time to accumulate.

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Mahindra & Mahindra (CMP: Rs 2,813)

Upadhyay: Buy On Dips

Trading below all key moving averages.

Seen breakdown of horizontal support of Rs 2,900.

Stock has a potential to extend losses to Rs 2,700.

Wait for that level to start accumulating.

Wipro (CMP: Rs 161.80)

Ojha: Sell On Rise

Exit on higher levels.

Exit the stock if it reaches Rs 170-175.

Whole sector is not getting much attention.

Exit and enter another counter doing well.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (CMP: Rs 439)

Ojha: Buy

Can be bought from a longer term perspective.

Has a potential to reach Rs 480-Rs 500.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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