RBL Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 482 Crore, Asset Quality Improves

RBI Bank announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 on Monday, Oct. 12 reporting a surge of 170% in its standalone net profit to Rs 482 crore, compared to Rs 179 crore in the corresponding period last year. The private lender's bottomline nearly triple by 2.7 times in the quarter-under-review on improving asset quality and a rise in operating profit.

The Net Interest Income (NII) jumped 37.5% to Rs 2,131 crore, compared to Rs 1,550 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's gross non performing assets were reduced to 1.02%, compared to 1.30% in the previous quarter. The net non-performing assets were down to 0.29% on a quarter on quarter basis compared to 0.37% in the prior quarter.

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RBL BANK Q2 Results

Net Profit At Rs 482 crore Vs Rs 179 crore YoY

Gross NPA At 1.02% Vs 1.30% QoQ

Net NPA At 0.29% Vs 0.37% QoQ

NII Up 37.5% At Rs 2,131 crore Vs Rs 1,550 crore YoY

Provisions At Rs 767 crore Vs Rs 599 crore QoQ

Provisions At Rs 767 crore Vs Rs 500 crore YoY

(This is a developing story.)

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