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RBL Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 482 Crore, Asset Quality Improves

RBL Bank Q2 Results: RBL Bank announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 on Monday, Oct. 12 reporting a surge of 1705 in its standalone net profit to Rs 482 crore, compared to Rs 179 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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RBL Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 482 Crore, Asset Quality Improves
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RBL Bank Ltd.
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  • RBL Bank's Q2 net profit rose 170% to Rs 482 crore year-on-year
  • Net Interest Income increased 37.5% to Rs 2,131 crore year-on-year
  • Gross NPA decreased to 1.02% from 1.30% quarter-on-quarter
How did RBL Bank's stock price react?

RBI Bank announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 on Monday, Oct. 12 reporting a surge of 170% in its standalone net profit to Rs 482 crore, compared to Rs 179 crore in the corresponding period last year. The private lender's bottomline nearly triple by 2.7 times in the quarter-under-review on improving asset quality and a rise in operating profit.

The Net Interest Income (NII) jumped 37.5% to Rs 2,131 crore, compared to Rs 1,550 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's gross non performing assets were reduced to 1.02%, compared to 1.30% in the previous quarter. The net non-performing assets were down to 0.29% on a quarter on quarter basis compared to 0.37% in the prior quarter.

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RBL BANK  Q2 Results

  • Net Profit At Rs 482 crore Vs Rs 179 crore YoY 
  • Gross NPA At 1.02% Vs 1.30% QoQ 
  • Net NPA At 0.29% Vs 0.37% QoQ 
  • NII Up 37.5% At Rs 2,131 crore Vs Rs 1,550 crore YoY 
  • Provisions At Rs 767 crore Vs Rs 599 crore QoQ 
  • Provisions At Rs 767 crore Vs Rs 500 crore YoY

(This is a developing story.)

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