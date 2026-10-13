Stocks To Watch Today: HCLTech, Nazara Tech, RBL Bank, Ircon, Sun Pharma & More

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Prudential AMC, RBL Bank and Ircon International will be in focus on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings

RBL BANK Q2

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NII up 37.5% At Rs 2,131 Cr Vs Rs 1,550 Cr YoY

Provisions At Rs 767 Cr Vs Rs 599 Cr QoQ

Provisions At Rs 767 Cr Vs Rs 500 Cr YoY

Op Profit up 91.8% At Rs 1,396 Cr Vs Rs 728 Cr YoY

Net Profit At Rs 482 Cr Vs Rs 179 Cr YoY

Gross NPA At 1.02% Vs 1.30% QoQ

Net NPA At 0.29% Vs 0.37% QoQ

HCLTECH Q2 (CONS)

Revenue up 3% At Rs 35,620 Cr Vs Rs 34,579 Cr QoQ

EBIT up 10.9% At Rs 6,465 Cr Vs Rs 5,831 Cr QoQ

EBIT Margin At 18.1% Vs 16.7% QoQ

Net Profit up 11% At Rs 5,132 Cr Vs Rs 4,624 Cr QoQ

Advanced AI Rev up 28.4% At $219 Mn QoQ

CC Revenue Growth At 2.3% QoQ

ICICI PRU AMC Q2

Net Profit down 7.9% At Rs 889 Cr Vs Rs 965 Cr QoQ

Total Income down 3.1% At Rs 1,691 Cr QoQ

Total Income At Rs 1,691 Cr Vs Rs 1,745 Cr QoQ

To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 30/Share

Other Income At Rs 17 Cr Vs Rs 181 Cr QoQ

SWAN DEFENCE Q2FY27 (CONS)

Revenue up 73.7% At Rs 68.8 Cr Vs Rs 39.6 Cr YoY

EBITDA Loss At Rs 17.4 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 8.1 Cr YoY

Net Profit At Rs 566 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 60 Lk YoY

Tax Write-Back Of Rs 563 Cr In Q2

Other Income At Rs 57 Cr Vs Rs 31 Cr YoY

FY27-FY31 Revenue visibility is secured by Rs 6,500 cr firm contracts

Expect domestic shipbuilding demand to pick up over the next 12 to 18 months

Legacy NOPV sale: Monetization targeted FY27/28

READ | HCLTech Downplays US PERM Clampdown, Sees No Material Business Impact: Here's Why

Business Updates

Indian Hotels Biz Update

Signs 47 hotels in H1 FY27.

Hotel Portfolio stands at 670.

Opens 20 hotels across its brandscape in H1 FY27

Stocks in News

Azad Engineering

Gets Rs 53 crore order from BHEL

For supply of critical stator vane and rotor blades (airfoils) for gas turbines.

HCLTech

Signs global premier partnership with Anthropic to scale Agentic AI across enterprises

To set up Anthropic Business Unit and CoE for Claude.

CreditAccess Grameen

Signs $175 million syndicated social loan facility through ECB.

Maruti Suzuki

NCLAT matter will not be taken up on Nov. 2

Next hearing date to be notified.

LIC

To launch three new products from Oct. 19

LIC's New Jeevan Dhara-II, LIC's Health Shield and LIC's New Cancer Cover.



BANK OF INDIA

Declares Rs 575 Cr NPA As Fraud

Declares NPA Of 'Future Enterprise' As Fraud

IRCON INTL

Gets Rs 862 Cr EPC Order From East Central Railway

NAZARA TECH

Rakesh Shah Resigns As CFO From Oct 15

Appoints Arun Agrawal As CFO From Oct 16

To Invest Rs 742 Cr In Arm Nazara Technologies UK

Allots 2.39 Cr Shrs At Rs 306 On Preferential Basis

Raises Rs 731 crore through preferential allotment

Rohit Sharma resigns as Whole-time Director effective 11 Jan. 2027

Approves conversion of Rs 129.35 crore loan into equity of Smaaash Entertainment

Approves conversion of Rs 294.4 crore loan into equity of Nazara Technologies UK

Indian Overseas Bank

Revision in Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate

One-month MCLR remains unchanged at 8.25%

One-year MCLR revised to 8.90%; three-year MCLR to 8.95%

Revised MCLR rates effective from Oct 15, 2026 onwards

Elitecon International

Board Approves raising Rs 1,000 Cr via QIP

L&T Finance

Allots 80,000 NCDs worth Rs 800 Cr on Pvt placement basis

Sun Pharma

Approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 10,000 Cr

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