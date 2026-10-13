Stocks To Watch Today: HCLTech, Nazara Tech, RBL Bank, Ircon, Sun Pharma & More

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Prudential AMC, RBL Bank and Ircon International will be in focus on Tuesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Earnings
RBL BANK Q2
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- NII up 37.5% At Rs 2,131 Cr Vs Rs 1,550 Cr YoY
- Provisions At Rs 767 Cr Vs Rs 599 Cr QoQ
- Provisions At Rs 767 Cr Vs Rs 500 Cr YoY
- Op Profit up 91.8% At Rs 1,396 Cr Vs Rs 728 Cr YoY
- Net Profit At Rs 482 Cr Vs Rs 179 Cr YoY
- Gross NPA At 1.02% Vs 1.30% QoQ
- Net NPA At 0.29% Vs 0.37% QoQ
HCLTECH Q2 (CONS)
- Revenue up 3% At Rs 35,620 Cr Vs Rs 34,579 Cr QoQ
- EBIT up 10.9% At Rs 6,465 Cr Vs Rs 5,831 Cr QoQ
- EBIT Margin At 18.1% Vs 16.7% QoQ
- Net Profit up 11% At Rs 5,132 Cr Vs Rs 4,624 Cr QoQ
- Advanced AI Rev up 28.4% At $219 Mn QoQ
- CC Revenue Growth At 2.3% QoQ
ICICI PRU AMC Q2
- Net Profit down 7.9% At Rs 889 Cr Vs Rs 965 Cr QoQ
- Total Income down 3.1% At Rs 1,691 Cr QoQ
- Total Income At Rs 1,691 Cr Vs Rs 1,745 Cr QoQ
- To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 30/Share
- Other Income At Rs 17 Cr Vs Rs 181 Cr QoQ
SWAN DEFENCE Q2FY27 (CONS)
- Revenue up 73.7% At Rs 68.8 Cr Vs Rs 39.6 Cr YoY
- EBITDA Loss At Rs 17.4 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 8.1 Cr YoY
- Net Profit At Rs 566 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 60 Lk YoY
- Tax Write-Back Of Rs 563 Cr In Q2
- Other Income At Rs 57 Cr Vs Rs 31 Cr YoY
- FY27-FY31 Revenue visibility is secured by Rs 6,500 cr firm contracts
- Expect domestic shipbuilding demand to pick up over the next 12 to 18 months
- Legacy NOPV sale: Monetization targeted FY27/28
READ | HCLTech Downplays US PERM Clampdown, Sees No Material Business Impact: Here's Why
Business Updates
Indian Hotels Biz Update
- Signs 47 hotels in H1 FY27.
- Hotel Portfolio stands at 670.
- Opens 20 hotels across its brandscape in H1 FY27
Stocks in News
Azad Engineering
Gets Rs 53 crore order from BHEL
For supply of critical stator vane and rotor blades (airfoils) for gas turbines.
HCLTech
Signs global premier partnership with Anthropic to scale Agentic AI across enterprises
To set up Anthropic Business Unit and CoE for Claude.
CreditAccess Grameen
Signs $175 million syndicated social loan facility through ECB.
Maruti Suzuki
NCLAT matter will not be taken up on Nov. 2
Next hearing date to be notified.
LIC
To launch three new products from Oct. 19
LIC's New Jeevan Dhara-II, LIC's Health Shield and LIC's New Cancer Cover.
BANK OF INDIA
Declares Rs 575 Cr NPA As Fraud
Declares NPA Of 'Future Enterprise' As Fraud
IRCON INTL
Gets Rs 862 Cr EPC Order From East Central Railway
NAZARA TECH
Rakesh Shah Resigns As CFO From Oct 15
Appoints Arun Agrawal As CFO From Oct 16
To Invest Rs 742 Cr In Arm Nazara Technologies UK
Allots 2.39 Cr Shrs At Rs 306 On Preferential Basis
Raises Rs 731 crore through preferential allotment
Rohit Sharma resigns as Whole-time Director effective 11 Jan. 2027
Approves conversion of Rs 129.35 crore loan into equity of Smaaash Entertainment
Approves conversion of Rs 294.4 crore loan into equity of Nazara Technologies UK
Indian Overseas Bank
Revision in Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate
One-month MCLR remains unchanged at 8.25%
One-year MCLR revised to 8.90%; three-year MCLR to 8.95%
Revised MCLR rates effective from Oct 15, 2026 onwards
Elitecon International
Board Approves raising Rs 1,000 Cr via QIP
L&T Finance
Allots 80,000 NCDs worth Rs 800 Cr on Pvt placement basis
Sun Pharma
Approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 10,000 Cr
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