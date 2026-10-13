New India Assurance Share Price Erases Gains, Falls Over 3% In Trade

Shares of New India Assurance fell as low as 3.22% on the NSE on Tuesday, after gaining nearly 16% in the last five days itself. The stock touched a low of Rs 181.

On Monday, trading activity in the stock increased substantially. The NSE data showed traded volume of 530 lakh shares around 1:10 p.m., while the traded value stood at Rs 957 crore. The stock's free-float market capitalisation was Rs 4,421.9 crore, against a total market capitalisation of Rs 30,430.3 crore.

The surge in volumes accompanied the sharp price rise, making trading activity a key metric to track as the stock extends its recovery. The movement comes amid weakness in the broader market, with the Nifty 50 down around 0.62% over the same period.

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Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVAsset PMS explained the decline and advised traders to look at Monday's movement to understand why the shares slipped today.

"Read yesterday's bar first, because it explains today's. The stock rose 15.28% on October 12, from Rs 162.23 to Rs 187.02, on delivery volume of 40 lakh shares, more than seven times its five-day average, after falling 16% over the prior month. That is a positioning bar, and the position has a date attached," Dasani outlined.

He added that New India sold 1.05 crore NSE shares in the September offer for sale at Rs 1,785, roughly Rs 1,874 crore of proceeds against a cost of Rs 0.32 a share, and because that sale is realised, the gain goes through the profit and loss account in the September quarter, due by mid-November.

"The June quarter was a standalone loss of Rs 257 crore. The market is buying the headline swing before it prints, and with the government holding about 85 percent and the float thin, it does so violently," the market expert stated.

The stock pared most of its losses to trade 0.8% lower at Rs 185.54 as of 11:41 a.m. on the NSE, as against a 0.70% advance in the Nifty index.

Technical Take

"NIACL witnessed a sharp pullback of nearly 15% on October 12. However, the broader price structure remains range-bound, with the stock consolidating within the 243–156 range since late June 2026. The ADX has remained largely flat, indicating a lack of trend strength. A decisive breakout on either side of this range will provide further directional cues," said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

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