This Stock Jumped Over 50% In Two Weeks. Here's Why

Shares of Parle Industries rose over 50% in two weeks after a social post involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni a packet of Melody toffee chocolate went viral.

The video went viral online, leading to a rally in Parle Industries stock, a company that is not related to Parle Products, the maker of Melody and other popular FMCG items. The stock quickly hit the upper circuit of 5%. Since then the stock price surged from Rs 5.25 apiece to Rs 8.09, up 54%.

Since then, the stock has surged significantly, hitting upper circuit frequently. The stock is currently trading at Rs 8.09, accounting for gains of around 4.93% compared to Monday's closing price of Rs 7.71. In the last two weeks, the stock has rallied around 54%.

Intrestingly, the jump in shares comes even as Parle Industries does has no operational link to Parle Products and just shares a similar name.

ALSO READ: Parle Industries Hits Upper Circuit But Has Nothing To Do With Melody Chocolate — What You Must Know

Parle Industries is a BSE-listed firm that operates in the infrastructure and real estate development sector. It is also involved in the trading of paper, paper waste, and related recycling products. The company currently has no link with Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. Previously, Parle Industries was a wholly owned subsidiary of Parle-Bisleri Ltd., backed by the Parle-Bisleri Group, until FY2000. Since then, it has ceased to be a part of either the Parle or Bisleri group.

At present, Parle Industries is a completely publicly held company. As of March 2026, Brilliant Properties Pvt. Ltd. was its largest shareholder, holding an 8.53% stake.

ALSO READ: Modi Gifts Meloni A Melody, Sweet Diplomacy With An Indian Twist | Watch Video

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