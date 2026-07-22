Five Stocks To Buy: Meesho, HFCL, Manappuram Finance And More | July 22, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as e-commerce, telecom infrastructure, NBFC, real estate, and aerospace electronics.

Top picks include for Wednesday, July 22 include Meesho, HFCL, Manappuram Finance, Data Patterns (India), and Sri Lotus Developers and Realty.

Meesho

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI- registered research analyst, partner and co-founder of BlueOak Wealth, sees positive price action in the e-commerce space. He recommended a buy on Meesho for a target of Rs 212, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 181.

HFCL

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth also identified a buying opportunity in the telecommunication infrastructure sector. He recommended entering HFCL for an upside target of Rs 240, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 203.

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Manappuram Finance

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert sees technical strength in the NBFC sector. He recommended a buy on Manappuram Finance for a target of Rs 425, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 318 to manage downside risk.

Data Patterns (India)

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth highlighted momentum in the defense and aerospace electronics sector with a buy call on Data Patterns (India). He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 4.955, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 3801.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth also sees strong technical momentum in the real estate space. He recommended a buy on Sri Lotus Developers and Realty for an upside target of Rs 166. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 137.

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