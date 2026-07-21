Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Today: Time, Q1FY27 Expectations, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Things To Watch

Bajaj Auto, one of India's largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturers, is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on Tuesday, July 21. Along with the June quarter earnings, investors will closely watch management commentary on domestic demand, exports, premium motorcycle sales and the outlook for the remainder of FY27. The company has also announced the schedule for its earnings call and other key details.

The company has informed the stock exchanges about the date and time of the results announcement, along with the trading window, earnings call and other related details for investors and analysts.

Here's everything you need to know about Bajaj Auto's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 1, Bajaj Auto shared that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Bajaj Auto is not expected to announce a new dividend, as the company generally follows an annual dividend payout schedule. And it has already announced its FY26 final dividend of ₹150/share earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results This Week: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Bank of Baroda Among 250+ Firms Reporting Earnings

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Domestic two-wheeler sales growth

Export volume recovery

EBITDA margin

Premium motorcycle demand

Electric scooter (Chetak) performance

Management outlook for FY27

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Highlights, July 20: UltraTech Cement Profit Up 17%

Bajaj Auto Share Price History

Bajaj Auto shares have gained over 25% in the past year ahead of the Q1 FY27 results, outperforming broader market indices.

Shares of Bajaj Auto went up by 2.48% in the last five sessions. The stock increased by 3.14% in the last month. The last six months saw an increase by 14.23%. Year-to-date and one-year returns of the stock were 11.61% and 25.86%, respectively.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 10,834 apiece on the NSE on May 27, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 7,858.50 apiece on Aug. 7, 2025.

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has also shared that it will hold its earnings conference call for analysts and institutional investors on July 21, 2026 (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. to discuss the company's Q1 FY27 results with investors and analysts.

Conference Dial-In Numbers:

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1510/ +91 22 7115 8880

+91 22 6280 1510/ +91 22 7115 8880 International Numbers (Toll Free):

Hong Kong: +800964448

+800964448 Singapore: +8001012045

+8001012045 UK: +08081011573

+08081011573 USA: +18667462133

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed from Wednesday, July 1, 2026, to Thursday, July 23, 2026 (both days inclusive), for the designated persons along with their immediate relatives as per the company's Code of Conduct framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Bajaj Auto Q4 FY26 Results

The strong March-quarter performance was driven by healthy domestic demand, improving exports and robust operating margins, setting a high base for the upcoming June-quarter earnings.

The company's standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 jumped 34% year-on-year (YoY). The auto giant posted a net profit of Rs 2,746 crore compared to Rs 2,049 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 31.8% YoY to Rs 16,006 crore.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 36% YoY to Rs 3,323 crore from Rs 2,450.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.