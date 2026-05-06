Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Profit Surges 34%, Revenue Tops Rs 16,000 Crore

Bajaj Auto Ltd. net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 jumped 34% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The auto giant posted a bottom-line of Rs 2,746 crore compared to Rs 2,049 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 31.8% to Rs 16,005.65 crore from Rs 12,147.97 crore.

Both the net profit and revenue were in-line with street expectations of Rs 2,615 crore and Rs 15,737 crore, respectively.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 36% to Rs 3,322.68 crore from Rs 2,450.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Ebitda margin stood at 20.8% versus 20.2% in the year-ago period.

Additionally, the company has announced a bumper dividend of Rs 150 per share The company has fixed May 29 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend's payment. The dividend amount will be disbursed to the eligible shareholders by July 24, 2026.

To top it off, Bajaj Auto has company has also announced its biggest buyback in the last four years. The compay will buy back shares worth Rs 5,633 crore. This will be its second buyback in two years.

Talking to NDTV Profit the company's management said, "We moved very swiftly as crisis started to erupt on alternate shipping routes. We worked with new shipping lines, new routes and cargoes." Cargos are currently moving Cape of Good Hope as opposed to Strait Hormuz in the past

Notably, Bajaj Auto has refrained from giving growth guidance of FY27 at this point of time given the volatile environment.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto Declares Rs 5,600-Crore Share Buyback, Biggest In Four Years — Check Details

Bajaj Auto Q4 Result Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 31.8% to Rs 16,005.65 crore versus Rs 12,147.97 crore

Net Profit up 34% to Rs 2,746.13 crore versus Rs 2,049.31 crore

Ebitda up 36% to Rs 3,322.68 crore versus Rs 2,450.59 crore

Margin at 20.8% versus 20.2%

Announces dividend of Rs 150 per share.

Approves buyback of Rs 5,633 crore

Bajaj Auto Share Price

Bajaj Auto's stock surged nearly 3% to close at Rs 10,319 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 1.24% advance in the Nifty index on Wednesday.

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