Spirit Release Date Confirmed: Prabhas, Triptii Dimri Film Arrives In March 2027 — Check The Date

Makers of Spirit have officially confirmed that the much-awaited action drama starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri will arrive in theatres worldwide on March 5, 2027, exactly as originally planned.

The announcement comes at a time when several reports online had raised questions about possible production delays. However, the makers clarified that the project remains on track and production is progressing smoothly without any schedule changes.

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Prabhas And Sandeep Reddy Vanga's First Collaboration

The project is backed by Bhushan Kumar, who had earlier worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal, and their reunion for Spirit has already created major excitement among fans.

Cast And Global Release Plans

Alongside Prabhas, the film stars Triptii in a lead role. The cast also includes Vivek Oberoi, while newcomer Aishwarya Desai is set to make an appearance in the project.

Mounted on a massive scale, the film will be released in eight languages across multiple regions and international markets, and is being positioned as one of the biggest Indian releases planned for 2027.

The makers are reportedly aiming to blend large-scale action, emotional storytelling and powerful performances.

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Production Team Behind ‘Spirit'

The project is backed by Bhushan Kumar, who reunites with Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Animal. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and produced jointly by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Apart from directing the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also handling the screenplay and editing. The producer lineup further includes Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

Prabhas' Busy Line-Up

Prabhas is currently occupied with several major projects following the release of The Raja Saab. His upcoming period action drama Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is nearing completion, although production was recently paused after a tragic crew accident near Hyderabad.

The actor is also shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD with Nag Ashwin, which is expected to release in late 2026 or 2027.

The official release confirmation for Spirit has now reassured fans who were eagerly waiting for an update after weeks of speculation online.

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