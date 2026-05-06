Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh Film Drops Further, Earns This Amount

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently running across 588 shows in India as it completes seven weeks in theatres. On Day 49, the film collected around Rs 0.26 crore net in India, showing another drop from Day 48's Rs 0.55 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 1,139.91 crore, while the India gross now stands at Rs 1,364.30 crore, according to live estimates from Sacnilk.

Occupancy And Performance

The film's Day 49 performance reflected its late-stage theatrical run, with occupancy staying in the low-to-medium range across major regions. Overall Hindi occupancy stood around 21.46% during morning and afternoon shows.

Morning occupancy opened at nearly 17.69%, while afternoon shows improved slightly to around 21.85%.

Among major cities, Bengaluru recorded the strongest response with nearly 57% occupancy across 36 shows. Chennai also remained steady at around 44% despite limited screenings. Hyderabad followed with nearly 32.5% occupancy.

Mumbai registered around 19.5% occupancy, while Pune stayed close to 21%. NCR reported nearly 16%, with Jaipur touching around 18%. Chandigarh and Lucknow remained lower at nearly 14–15%.

Ahmedabad and Surat saw weak turnout at around 8% and 7% respectively, while Kolkata recorded nearly 14% occupancy.

Box Office Journey So Far

The Ranveer Singh-starrer opened strongly at the box office, earning Rs 43 crore from previews before collecting Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day. The film reached its peak during the opening weekend, crossing Rs 114 crore on Day 4.

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By the end of Week 1, the film had earned Rs 674.17 crore. Week 2 added Rs 263.65 crore, followed by Rs 110.60 crore in Week 3 and Rs 54.70 crore in Week 4.

Collections slowed significantly in later weeks, with Week 5 ending at Rs 19.52 crore and Week 6 collecting Rs 12.45 crore. Now in Week 7, the daily earnings have dropped further below the Rs 1 crore mark.

Weekly Collections:

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

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