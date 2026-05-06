TVK Faces Big Hurdle: AIADMK Rules Out Support To Vijay 'Under Any Situation'

Tamil Nadu's post-election scenario has turned increasingly complex after AIADMK ruled out extending support to Vijay-led TVK, deepening the uncertainty around government formation. AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K.P. Munusamy while dismissing the speculation of AIADMK extending its support to TVK, said, "Whatever the situation is, AIADMK will not support TVK."

The refusal comes despite TVK emerging as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly-still 10 short of the majority mark. With numbers not adding up, TVK has been pushed into accelerated negotiations with the Congress and smaller regional players in a bid to secure backing.

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However, reliance on multiple allies raises concerns about the durability and coherence of any potential government. The oath-taking ceremony is on May 7, 2026.

The situation within AIADMK itself appears far from settled. While the party's top leadership has taken a firm public stand against supporting TVK, murmurs of dissent are surfacing from within, with a section of leaders reportedly open to reconsidering the stance.

This internal friction is adding another layer of intrigue to an already fluid political scenario.

The election outcome has also disrupted Tamil Nadu's long-standing bipolar political structure dominated by DMK and AIADMK.

The rise of TVK has introduced a new power centre, resulting in a three-cornered dynamic that is still finding its equilibrium. Amid the fractured mandate and shifting alliances, delays in government formation now seem increasingly likely.

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The Governor may be faced with a delicate decision on inviting a party to form the government, as competing claims and uncertain numbers continue to define the evolving political narrative in the state.

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