Iran's Araghchi Endorses China's Four-Point Plan For Peace — Here's What It Entails

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday stated that Iran greatly values and supports China's four-point plan to advance peace and stability in the Middle East and commends China for its position.

Araghchi said this in Beijing after meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

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"I held constructive talks in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Both sides reaffirmed Iran's right to safeguard national sovereignty and national dignity. The Iranian side appreciates the four-point proposal put forward by the Chinese side on upholding and promoting regional peace and stability," posted Aragchi on X.

"The Iranian side trusts the Chinese side and expects the Chinese side to continue playing a positive role in promoting peace and stopping war, and supports the establishment of a new post-war regional architecture that can coordinate development and security."

"When it comes to its relations with Iran, China has always been on the right side of history. We greatly value China's stance. We are aware of the honourable President Xi's four-point proposal. The four guidelines he suggested, in our opinion, are totally accurate," Aragchi was quoted as saying.

On April 14, in a meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping presented a four-point plan for advancing peace and stability in the Middle East.

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Xi demanded that the idea of peaceful coexistence be upheld. He pointed out that the development of a shared, all-encompassing, cooperative, and sustainable security architecture for the Middle East and the Gulf area must be encouraged.

He called for respect for the idea of national sovereignty. He stated that all nations' personnel, facilities, and institutions should be adequately protected, and that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of the Middle East and Gulf region should be properly respected.

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