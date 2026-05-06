75% Orders Linked To AI Use: Meesho CEO Opens Up On Gaining Edge In E-Commerce Race

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping India's e-commerce playbook, and Meesho is leaning heavily into that shift. Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey says the company is increasingly becoming AI-first, both in how it builds its platform and how users shop.

“AI is changing the answer,” Aatrey said, highlighting that over 70% of Meesho's code is now AI-generated, while platform experiments have doubled year-on-year.

The biggest shift, according to Aatrey, lies in how users interact with the platform. More than 75% of orders on Meesho now originate from personalised feeds rather than search, powered by its in-house AI engine PRISM (Personalised Ranking and Intent Signal Module).

When people ask me what kind of company Meesho is, whether we are an e-commerce company, a logistics company, or a retailer, I find the honest answer is simpler. We are a technology company that starts with the user and builds whatever it takes to reach our mission.



Ten years… — Vidit Aatrey (@viditaatrey) May 6, 2026

This marks a structural shift in e-commerce, from intent-based search to AI-led discovery, where the platform anticipates user needs before they are explicitly expressed.

“This is a fundamentally different way to think about e-commerce,” Aatrey noted.

Meesho's AI capabilities extend beyond recommendations:

Vaani: Designed to onboard first-time internet users who had never completed a purchase.

GeoIndia LLM: A location intelligence model that reportedly outperforms global geocoding systems for Indian addresses.

TrustMesh: A risk engine that blocked 9 million high-risk transactions in FY26.

These tools reflect a broader strategy of building India-specific AI infrastructure, tailored to vernacular users and complex local conditions.

ALSO READ: Meesho Q4 Results: Net Loss Narrows 88% As Revenue Tops Rs 3,500 Crore

“Every order becomes a training example. Every interaction makes the next one sharper,” Aatrey said, underscoring the self-improving nature of the platform.

The increasing role of AI is also translating into tangible business outcomes:

Q4 Net Merchandise Value (NMV) rose 43% YoY to Rs 11,371 crore

Orders surged 43% year-on-year to 717 million

Annual Transacting Users (ATUs) reached 264 million in FY26, up 33% year-on-year

Losses narrowed by around 66%, driven by operating leverage

The data suggests that AI-led efficiencies are not just improving user experience but also strengthening unit economics.

The company's long-term vision remains rooted in expanding access to commerce for underserved users.

Aatrey recalled Meesho's early days, working with homemakers selling via WhatsApp, small shopkeeper sourcing inventory inefficiently, and manufacturers lacking distribution.

Those insights continue to shape its strategy today, making internet commerce accessible, scalable, and intuitive for India's next wave of users.

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