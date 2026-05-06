Meesho Q4 Results: Net Loss Narrows 88% As Revenue Tops Rs 3,500 Crore

Meesho Ltd.'s net loss for the fourth quarter of FY26 narrowed sharply year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company registered a consolidated loss of Rs 166.3 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 1,391 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations jumped 47% to Rs 3,531 crore from Rs 2,400 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Although, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation loss widened to Rs 255 crore from a loss of Rs 233 crore.

In the quarter under review the e-commerce company reported Net Merchandise Value of Rs 11,371 crore, up 43% annually, with 717 million orders driven by continued new user onboarding and deeper engagement from existing cohorts, as per its press release.

Annual Transacting Users grew 33% year-on-year to 264 million, while orders increased 45% to 2.67 billion. NMV for the year stood at Rs 41,560 crore, up 39% YoY, with frequency improving to 10.1 transactions per user annually.

Commenting on the performance Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho said, “FY2026 has deepened our conviction that the Indian e-commerce market has far more depth than most people assume. In emerging markets like China, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, more than 80% of smartphone users shop online."

He added in India, that number is around 30%, not because Indians don't want to shop online, but because nobody built e-commerce that actually works for them.

"Every time we removed one of those barriers, the market got larger. That pattern has held for a decade," Aatrey highlighted.

Meesho Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss at Rs 166 crore versus loss of Rs 1,391 crore.

Revenue rises 47.1% at Rs 3,531 crore versus Rs 2,400 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs 255 crore versus loss of Rs 233 crore.

To invest up to Rs 100 crore in arm Meesho Payments.

Meesho Share Price

Meesho's stock ended 3.6% lower at Rs 196.28 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. This compared to a 1.24% advance in the Nifty index.

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