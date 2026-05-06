Meesho Q4 Results: Net Loss Narrows 88% As Revenue Tops Rs 3,500 Crore

Meesho Ltd.'s net loss for the fourth quarter of FY26 narrowed sharply year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The company registered a consolidated loss of Rs 166.3 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 1,391 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations jumped 47% to Rs 3,531 crore from Rs 2,400 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
Although, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation loss widened to Rs 255 crore from a loss of Rs 233 crore.
In the quarter under review the e-commerce company reported Net Merchandise Value of Rs 11,371 crore, up 43% annually, with 717 million orders driven by continued new user onboarding and deeper engagement from existing cohorts, as per its press release.
Annual Transacting Users grew 33% year-on-year to 264 million, while orders increased 45% to 2.67 billion. NMV for the year stood at Rs 41,560 crore, up 39% YoY, with frequency improving to 10.1 transactions per user annually.
Commenting on the performance Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho said, “FY2026 has deepened our conviction that the Indian e-commerce market has far more depth than most people assume. In emerging markets like China, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, more than 80% of smartphone users shop online."
He added in India, that number is around 30%, not because Indians don't want to shop online, but because nobody built e-commerce that actually works for them.
"Every time we removed one of those barriers, the market got larger. That pattern has held for a decade," Aatrey highlighted.
Meesho Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Loss at Rs 166 crore versus loss of Rs 1,391 crore.
- Revenue rises 47.1% at Rs 3,531 crore versus Rs 2,400 crore.
- EBITDA loss at Rs 255 crore versus loss of Rs 233 crore.
- To invest up to Rs 100 crore in arm Meesho Payments.
Meesho Share Price
Meesho's stock ended 3.6% lower at Rs 196.28 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. This compared to a 1.24% advance in the Nifty index.
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