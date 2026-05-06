Vijay's Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7: Who All Are Expected To Attend?

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay is scheduled to take the oath of office as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, reports said on Tuesday.

In a twist of events, Tamil Nadu Congress leaders meet TVK chief Vijay at the TVK Headquarters in Chennai.

As per reports, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: Vijay To Take Oath As CM On May 7? Congress Backs TVK, May Get Two Portfolios

Congress has won five seats in the state, which will take TVK's tally to 113, with a further five seats required to cross the half mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, to form the next government.

Who All Are Expected To Attend?

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party, is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, NDTV reported. His presence is expected to seal the tie-up between the TVK and Congress.

Huge numbers are anticipated to attend the historic event, and over 5,000 people have been invited to the venue, including the elected members of TVK, who won 108 seats.

As part of a larger anti-BJP coalition, reports point to possible, though unconfirmed, presence or support from representatives of other parties like VCK, CPI, CPI(M), and IUML.

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