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No Petrol, Diesel Price Hike, Govt Confirms; RIL To Shut Crude Unit After Nayara

There will be no increase made in domestic LPG prices and in petrol and diesel prices at fuel stations due to this development.

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No Petrol, Diesel Price Hike, Govt Confirms; RIL To Shut Crude Unit After Nayara
There will be no increase made in domestic LPG prices and in petrol and diesel prices at fuel stations.
Photo Source: Company Website

Reliance Industries Ltd. will shut down its crude unit for maintenance works after Nayara commences its operations, according to Joint Secy Sujata Sharma inter-minsterial statement on Wednesday. Nayara will be in operation by the middle of May. There will be no increase made in domestic LPG prices and in petrol and diesel prices at fuel stations due to this development, as per the statement.

Only commercial LPG prices have been ramped up.

Reliance will shut down the unit for three to four weeks. 

(This is a developing story.)

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