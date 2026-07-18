Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The first lap of India Inc.'s earnings season has commenced, with big names like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and major banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank already reporting their financial results for the June quarter.

Several more companies have announced details of their upcoming earnings, including Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Here's what we know so far —

Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Adani Enterprises informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, according to a regulatory filing.

This means the results will be declared on July 29. The filing did not mention any details related to a dividend.

Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The company had earlier informed exchanges that the trading window for dealing in its securities is closed from July 1, 2026, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the results are declared and made public on July 29.

Trading window closure for designated persons and their immediate relatives is part of SEBI's code of conduct for prevention of insider trading.

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Adani Enterprises Q4 FY26 Snapshot

Adani Enterprises' revenue rose 20.3% to Rs 32,439 crore in the fourth quarter, from Rs 26,966 crore a year earlier.

For FY26, total income grew 3% to Rs 1,02,943 crore, while consolidated Ebitda held steady at Rs 16,464 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 4,309 crore, excluding an exceptional gain of Rs 9,215 crore from the sale of its Adani Wilmar stake and cement units to Ambuja Cements.

The board declared a dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval, and approved a fundraise of up to Rs 15,000 crore through equity.

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Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company will hold an investor and analyst call on July 29, 2026, at 5 p.m., to discuss the June quarter results and business outlook.

The call, arranged by Emkay Global Financial Services, will feature Adani Enterprises Chief Financial Officer Robbie Singh, Director and Natural Resources CEO Vinay Prakash, Adani Airport Holdings CEO Arun Bansal, Adani Airport Holdings CFO Rajesh Poddar, Adani New Industries (Solar Manufacturing) CEO Muralee Krishnan, Head of Finance Manan Vakharia, and Investor Relations' Jitendra Khyalia.

Adani Enterprises Share Price

Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 0.11% higher at Rs 3,155.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 1.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty.

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