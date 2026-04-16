Street Fighter Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal Joins Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, 50 Cent In Action Thriller — Watch

Paramount Pictures and Legendary released the official trailer for their highly anticipated live-action Street Fighter adaptation, based on the Capcom video game series, on Thursday, April 16, 2026. The film, helmed by director Kitao Sakurai and written by Dalan Musson, is set to hit theaters everywhere on Oct. 16, 2026. Indian actor Vidyut Jammwal makes his Hollywood debut in the much-anticipated action thriller.

The trailer opens with a dramatic countdown set against a 1993 backdrop. The intense action scenes quickly immerse viewers in the world of street-level martial arts. A narrator says, “Gathered here are the world's best fighters,” as quick-cut shots reveal a line-up for the World Warrior Tournament.

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Viewers get their first extended looks at the main trio. Noah Centineo, as Ken Masters, brings charisma as he's set to be the central protagonist of the story. Callina Liang as Chun-Li is shown in her elegant yet lethal avatar, drawing the fighters back into the fight.

Andrew Koji's introduction in the trailer as Ryu is seen in rain-soaked urban alleys delivering his precise fight moves against Ken Masters.

The trailer gives a detailed insight into more characters with glimpses of the star-studded supporting cast. Jason Momoa's green-skinned bulked-up character, Blanka, emerges with utmost power, while Cody Rhodes is seen as Guile. Roman Reigns plays Akuma.

The first few seconds of the trailer also introduce 50 Cent as the heavy-hitting boxer Balrog. Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal rocks a bald look as he takes up the character of the yoga-master Dhalsim.

With a high-energy vibe and practical stunts, the trailer shifts to Ryu, where he is seemingly off the grid with an injured face. He asks Chun-Li, "How did you find me?" To this, she replies, "I am paid to find champions."

The scene shifts to an interaction between Ryu and Ken Masters, where they have a 'fight'. With intense fight sequences, the trailer closes with Guile saying, "I'm positive that a fireball came out of Ryu."

The scene quickly shows Ryu intensely creating the fireball in the fight and targeting his rival. The bold title card and October 16 release date left audiences hyped for what looks like the most authentic Street Fighter yet.

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Watch the trailer here:

Street Fighter Plot And Cast

Ryu and Ken, best friends and rival fighters who trained together, have drifted apart and are now living very different lives. When Chun-Li tracks them down to join the World Warrior Tournament, they reluctantly reunite, only to discover that the competition is hiding a deadly conspiracy that makes them fight against each other.

Street Fighter's star-studded cast also includes Olivier Richters as Zangief, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, Orville Peck as Vega, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Eric André as Don Sauvage, and Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki.

Street Fighter is set to release globally in theatres on Oct. 16, 2026.

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