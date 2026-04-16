Bhooth Bangla First Reviews: 'Genuinely Funny, Akshay Kumar In Top Form,' Says Taran Adarsh

Early reactions to Bhooth Bangla have begun surfacing online ahead of its release, and the first review suggests a mix of humour and horror led by a strong performance from Akshay Kumar. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared his initial verdict, calling the film an entertainer that works for most parts.

In his early review, Adarsh described the film as “genuinely funny” with a balance of chills and comedy. He praised the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, saying the duo delivers on expectations with a mix of laughs and spooky moments. He also rated the film 3.5 stars, adding that Akshay Kumar is “in top form,” especially with his comic timing and ability to switch between humour and fear effortlessly.

The review points out that while the film begins on a lighter, humorous note, the second half dives into a darker backstory. The narrative blends horror and comedy across its runtime, with the eerie atmosphere and visual effects playing a key role in building tension. However, Adarsh mentioned that the writing could have been sharper and the runtime tighter.

He also highlighted that the film may initially remind viewers of older horror dramas, but the story soon finds its own path. The interval twist has been described as a major surprise, keeping audiences engaged.

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The supporting cast has also received praise. Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav stand out for their comic timing, delivering several laugh-out-loud moments. Tabu is effective, though she could have had more impactful scenes, while Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar have limited roles. The late Asrani leaves a mark, and Bhavna Pani stands out. Jisshu Sengupta, Zakir Hussain, and Rajesh Sharma are dependable, though Manoj Joshi is underutilised.

Adarsh also describes the music as a mixed bag, with “Ramji Aake Bhala Karenge” standing out among the tracks, and sums up the film as a watchable entertainer with a good mix of humour and eerie moments.

#OneWordReview...#BhoothBangla: ENTERTAINER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️½

An entertainer that works for most parts... The #AkshayKumar - #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure. #BhoothBanglaReview



The initial sequences may give an impression… pic.twitter.com/oCGAGEaP3P — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2026

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla reunites him with Akshay Kumar and is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. The film releases on April 17, 2026, with paid previews from April 16.

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