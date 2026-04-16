'Fun First Half, Gripping Second Half': Early X Reviews Peg 'Bhooth Bangla' A Twisty Entertainer

The buzz around Bhooth Bangla is growing stronger as the film inches closer to its release, and now, early reactions have already started surfacing online. Starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy is set to begin paid previews on April 16 from 9 PM, ahead of its full theatrical release on April 17.

Interestingly, even before its official release, several reviews and reactions have appeared on X (formerly Twitter), adding to the curiosity among fans.

Early X Reviews Calls It ‘Pure Entertainment'

A fun horror-comedy with twists, strong performances, and a surprising climax, said a few X users.

#BhoothBanglaReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐



A solid horror comedy with twists, laughs & jump scares. Fun first half, gripping second half and a shocking climax ????#AkshayKumar shines, while #PareshRawal & #RajpalYadav add madness. #Priyadarshan delivers pure entertainment.#BhoothBangla https://t.co/M81ajLqt5H — Artist Vivek Mishra (@bol_kya_kaam) April 15, 2026

Ramesh Bala Gives A 4-Star Rating

Another review is from movie critic Ramesh Bala, who called it a "layered supernatural tale" with an "intriguing backstory," adding that it blends “fear with humor” effectively. They also praised Akshay Kumar's “career-best performance,” calling the film a “well-crafted entertainer” that keeps you hooked till the end.

#BhoothBangla : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding… pic.twitter.com/LcqcfRGM62 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2026

An X user said Priyadarshan has “put his soul” into the film, with a first half that “makes you laugh” and a second that keeps you “glued.”

Watched #BhoothBangla last night, and must admit - Priyadarshan has put his soul to this one: it not only captured comedy & confusion but also the ghostly world well, be it black magic or demons leading the pack, a good research makes the work easy! @akshaykumar has experiment… pic.twitter.com/GurIVRitvo — Samina Shaikh ???????? (@saminaUFshaikh) April 15, 2026

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla First Day Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Sells Over 25,000 Tickets

An X user said the film is full of twists and surprises, with a strong second half, an impactful climax, and a solid performance by Akshay Kumar.

#BhoothBanglaReview: FANTASTIC STUFF WITH LOTS OF TWISTS! ????????



RATING - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5*



Get Ready For SURPRISES after SURPRISES. The Climax will blow you away ????



This is the most proper Horror Film in #AkshayKumar's filmography and the same goes for #Priyadarshan… pic.twitter.com/syjBrXBIvs — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) April 15, 2026

Some called it ‘huge fun', while others felt it's a complete paisa vasool film. A review by Punjab Kesari calls it a perfect mix of thrills and comedy, praising the cast and Priyadarshan's storytelling.

Just finished watching #BhoothBangla...huge fun,couldnt stop chuckling at #AkshayKumar's antics.This is Priyadarshan doing the hera pheri only he knows how to do best — Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) April 15, 2026

Akshay Kumar is back in the genre he is superb at!

He and Ekta Kapoor's Bhooth Bangla bring back the fever of horror comedy in real sense! Priyadarshan has used all the actors really very well and the situational comedy in the film is over the top, non-stop entertainment from… pic.twitter.com/n7l9JU5E7j — Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) April 15, 2026

Finally, I watched #Bhooth Bangla ????and must say, watching the iconic trio Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav back together in full form is in itself a treat! It's a perfect blend of spin-chilling thrill and laughter riot! But the best part is the signature storytelling… pic.twitter.com/qZmaszBP2Q — Punjab Kesari (@punjabkesari) April 15, 2026

About The Film

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after years, raising expectations among fans of their earlier hits. The film blends horror and comedy, set against a mysterious backdrop involving supernatural elements and hidden secrets.

ALSO READ: Toaster X Review: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's Dark Comedy Gets Mixed Response — 'One Time Watch'

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. With advance bookings now open and early reactions largely positive, the film is heading into release with strong momentum.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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