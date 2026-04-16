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'Fun First Half, Gripping Second Half': Early X Reviews Peg 'Bhooth Bangla' A Twisty Entertainer

Starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy is set to begin paid previews on April 16 from 9 PM, ahead of its full theatrical release on April 17.

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'Fun First Half, Gripping Second Half': Early X Reviews Peg 'Bhooth Bangla' A Twisty Entertainer
The horror-comedy is set to begin paid previews on April 16 from 9 PM
Akshay Kumar/Instagram

The buzz around Bhooth Bangla is growing stronger as the film inches closer to its release, and now, early reactions have already started surfacing online. Starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy is set to begin paid previews on April 16 from 9 PM, ahead of its full theatrical release on April 17.

Interestingly, even before its official release, several reviews and reactions have appeared on X (formerly Twitter), adding to the curiosity among fans.

Early X Reviews Calls It ‘Pure Entertainment'

A fun horror-comedy with twists, strong performances, and a surprising climax, said a few X users.

Ramesh Bala Gives A 4-Star Rating

Another review is from movie critic Ramesh Bala, who called it a "layered supernatural tale" with an "intriguing backstory," adding that it blends “fear with humor” effectively. They also praised Akshay Kumar's “career-best performance,” calling the film a “well-crafted entertainer” that keeps you hooked till the end.

An X user said Priyadarshan has “put his soul” into the film, with a first half that “makes you laugh” and a second that keeps you “glued.”

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla First Day Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Sells Over 25,000 Tickets

An X user said the film is full of twists and surprises, with a strong second half, an impactful climax, and a solid performance by Akshay Kumar.

Some called it ‘huge fun', while others felt it's a complete paisa vasool film. A review by Punjab Kesari calls it a perfect mix of thrills and comedy, praising the cast and Priyadarshan's storytelling.

About The Film

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after years, raising expectations among fans of their earlier hits. The film blends horror and comedy, set against a mysterious backdrop involving supernatural elements and hidden secrets.

ALSO READ: Toaster X Review: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's Dark Comedy Gets Mixed Response — 'One Time Watch'

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. With advance bookings now open and early reactions largely positive, the film is heading into release with strong momentum. 

Watch The Trailer Here:

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