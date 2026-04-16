'Mai India Me Theek Hu': Uorfi Javed Slams Rs 80 Lakh Demand For Cannes Film Festival Entry

Indian television actress and social media personality Uorfi Javed has exposed what she feels was an outrageous offer from a vendor demanding Rs 80 lakh to arrange her entry to the Cannes Film Festival. Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Uorfi shared a screenshot of a conversation where a person informed her that a vendor had agreed to take her to the festival only if she paid the huge amount.

Known for her DIY outfits and viral red-carpet looks, Uorfi recently took to social media to show what goes behind the entry to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Uorfi shared a screenshot of the chat, which read a message "So I've found one vendor who will take us to Cannes, but is charging 80l. Which makes no sense." To this, Uorfi had replied, "lol ???? No ways."

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Captioning the screenshot, Uorfi wrote on her Instagram story, "80 lakhs for cannes ? Mai India me theek hu ! Itna Kya desperation badh gaya hai Cannes ka that people are ready to pay 80 lakhs !!!!" The post quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate on social media about the monetization of red carpet appearances and the lengths some artists are willing to go for social media visibility.



This latest revelation comes amid her previous comments questioning the hype regarding Cannes. Following the visa rejection, Uorfi had clarified that attending the festival is not about talent.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, she had said, "Going to Cannes is not about talent or recognition. Many companies purchase access to the red carpet and invite influencers or celebrities to represent them. It's a marketing tool. In fact, anyone with the financial means or a sponsorship can walk that carpet. So no, it's not a personal milestone. Not even for me. It's just a platform for visibility. That's the honest truth."

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Further stating with an exception of one having a film premiering there, she said, "Unless your movie is premiering at Cannes, then yes, it holds weight and is something to be proud of. But in all other cases, anyone with the right resources can do it. It's about money and exposure - not merit."

Uorfi Javed has acted in several television serials, including Bepannah, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Her notable appearances include Bigg Boss OTT and The Traitors. Currently, she is back on MTV Splitsvilla but this time as a "Mischief Maker," hosting the "Paisa Villa" alongside Nia Sharma.

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