RJD Workers Guard Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi's Bungalow With Sticks After Z-Plus Security Cover Withdrawn

Carrying sticks in their hands, RJD workers have begun guarding the Patna residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi after the Bihar government withdrew their Z-plus security cover.

The development comes after the veteran leaders rejected the revised security arrangement and sent back the personnel deployed at their 10, Circular Road bungalow.

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Amid protests by the RJD workers over the decision, scores of party workers were seen stationed outside the bungalow carrying sticks and claiming they would protect the Yadav family.

Under the revised arrangement, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were provided security personnel from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP), along with bodyguards, a pilot vehicle and a bulletproof car.

Their son and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also returned his Y-category security cover, while the security detail of elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was similarly withdrawn.

Reacting sharply, Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, alleged that the decision to downgrade the family's security was driven by "malicious intent" and aimed at putting them at risk.

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She urged RJD supporters to rally outside the family residence, describing them as the Yadav family's "true protectors".

The controversy comes days after Rabri Devi was directed by the state government to vacate the 10, Circular Road bungalow, which has been allotted to Bihar Minister Nand Kishor Ram. Rabri Devi has refused to move out, daring the government to evict her by force.

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