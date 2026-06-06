'Jammu And Kashmir Was, Is And Will Remain Integral Part Of India': New Delhi Slams Pakistan At UNGA

New Delhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for its 'unwarranted reference' to Jammu and Kashmir at the UN and once again made it clear that it will remain integral part of India.

“I would like to make it loud and clear. Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," said India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish.

Any assertions to the contrary are baseless, devoid of and inconsistent with historical facts, said Harish, adding, "Empty rhetoric and hollow claims by Pakistan would not change this fundamental reality.”

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The strong retort by Harish came after Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks in the UN General Assembly on Friday on the ‘Annual Report of the Security Council'.

Harish said in the UNGA hall that Pakistan has decided not to spare this forum either from their characteristic misuse of august UN platforms for their divisive political interests.

“Abuse of its presence on the Security Council by Pakistan, including through the circulation of several misinformed and misleading communications also testifies to this counter-productive approach. I would like to remind Pakistan that being a member of the UN Security Council is a huge responsibility. It is not a forum for peddling biased and false narratives,” Harish said.

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The Indian envoy also pointed out that the international community recognises the importance of reform of the Security Council to make it fit-for-purpose to handle contemporary and future challenges we face.

“The current structure reflects geopolitical realities of 1945. Retaining the staus quo has so far not enabled effective functioning of the Security Council and cannot do so in future,” he said.

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