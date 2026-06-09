Mumbai Weather Today June 9: City To See Partly Sunny Skies And Possible Thunderstorms

Mumbai is likely to see a warm and partly sunny day on Tuesday, with showers expected in parts of the city later in the day, according to AccuWeather. The private weather forecaster has predicted a high of 36 degrees Celsius, with conditions becoming breezy in the afternoon and a couple of showers likely. The probability of precipitation has been pegged at 68%.

AccuWeather said the night weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, with the minimum temperature likely to settle around 29 degrees Celsius. It also forecast westerly to west-southwesterly winds during the day, with gusts likely to pick up in the afternoon.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has also forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorm in the city and suburbs. The RMC Mumbai website showed Mumbai-Santacruz at 32 degrees Celsius with 67% humidity at 6.30 am IST on Tuesday.

The weather conditions indicate another humid and warm day for Mumbai, with the possibility of localised rain or thundershowers bringing temporary relief in some areas. Residents heading out in the afternoon and evening have been advised to carry umbrellas and plan travel accordingly, especially if showers intensify in pockets.

ALSO READ: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Tamil Nadu, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Northeast India During Next 7 Days

Maharashtra Weather

In its broader regional outlook, the IMD said isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely over Konkan between June 10 and June 13, while Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are expected to receive rainfall between June 8 and June 13.

The weather department also warned of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, across Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during June 8-10.

Meanwhile, several parts of Maharashtra continued to reel under intense heat conditions. The gusty winds recorded in the last 24 hours is in Buldhana in Vidarbha at 50 kmph, Baramati in Pune district at 46 kmph, Shahada in Nandurbar at 44 kmph, and Kalwan in Nashik at 43 kmph.

In the Marathwada region, Ambejogai in Beed and Hingoli recorded temperatures of 44 kmph each, while Karjat in Raigad district in the Konkan region registered 41 kmph.

ALSO READ: Monsoon To Advance In West Bengal, K'taka & Others States, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu — Forecast

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