IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Tamil Nadu, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Northeast India During Next 7 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and parts of Northeast India over the next seven days.

The weather agency said that the Southwest Monsoon is now getting stronger and moving further across India. It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Northeast India, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal from June 9 to 14.

In the next few days, the monsoon is expected to bring widespread rain to many parts of the country, especially in southern and northeastern states.

ALSO READ: IMD Warns Of 'Heavy Rainfall' In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu After Monsoon Hits Kerala; Check Forecast

Conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon in the next 2 to 3 days into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu. It is also expected to spread into the southwest and northwest Bay of Bengal and parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, and the remaining Northeastern states.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu may see frequent downpours. Rainfall is expected to rise in the foothills and surrounding areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Widespread rain is expected in parts of Northeast India. There is also the possibility of heavy downpours in some areas.

In Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, rainfall activity is expected to remain fairly widespread. There are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places, especially in the foothill regions. The IMD has warned that intense rain spells may lead to waterlogging and difficult travel conditions in hilly areas.

ALSO READ: IMD: Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra As Scheduled Despite Kerala Delay

In parts of Northeast India, including states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, widespread rainfall is expected throughout the week. Some areas may also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.