Opus 5 Out: Anthropic Launches Latest AI Model That Nearly Matches Fable 5 Capabilities

Anthropic On Friday unveiled Opus 5, its most recent AI model, which the company claim is half the price of its more potent cousin, Fable 5.

The new Claude AI model, according to the San Francisco-based lab, is ideal for routine office and computer programming activities.

Anthropic product head Dianne Penn stated in an interview with Reuters that the release demonstrated a quick rate of development and was more effective than May's Opus 4.8.

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"We're building and continue to consistently deliver frontier intelligence and bring that as accessibly as ​possible with every model generation," added Penn.

Opus 5's associated precautions are less stringent than Fable 5's because, during testing, it was less able to exploit cyber vulnerabilities than Anthropic's top-tier AI. Additionally, compared to Anthropic's other current models, the Opus 5 was less likely to be misled into misuse, according to the startup.

Anthropic's Fable 5, which was released in June, was momentarily unavailable due to American worries that its capabilities might be used for foreign military intelligence.

According to Penn, users should choose Fable 5 for "days-long, very autonomous projects" and Opus 5 for value.

Penn responded that it "remains to be seen" how open-weight models typically perform on challenging real-world projects that users ask Claude to take on when asked about the Kimi K3 "open" model from China-based Moonshot, which the U.S. accused of freeloading off Anthropic.

Unlike proprietary models, open-weight models let people download, run, and modify an AI's virtual brains.

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