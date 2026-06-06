IMD: Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra As Scheduled Despite Kerala Delay

As Maharashtra received the southwest monsoon on June 6, it marked its timely arrival in the state despite the weather system reaching Kerala three days later than usual, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon made landfall in Kerala on June 4, compared with its normal onset date of June 1, but advanced swiftly along the west coast thereafter.

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By June 5, it had covered large parts of Goa before entering Maharashtra on Friday.

The IMD said the monsoon has further progressed into additional parts of the Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, while covering most parts of Tamil Nadu and extending over several regions in the Bay of Bengal and northeastern states.

According to the weather department, conditions remain favourable for the monsoon's further advance over the next two to three days.

It is expected to spread across more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, as well as sections of Telangana, the remaining areas of Tamil Nadu, and additional regions over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Northeast.

The timely onset of the monsoon in Maharashtra is expected to bring widespread rainfall across several districts, providing relief from summer heat and supporting agricultural activities ahead of the kharif sowing season.

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The timely arrival of Monsoon across Maharashtra is a big relief for the Farmers, who had been actively monitoring the weather conditions.

A timely onset of rains is considered crucial for agricultural activities and could provide much-needed relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions.

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