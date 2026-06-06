Mumbai To Face Water Crisis? Tanker Operators Announce Indefinite Suspension Of Services. Here's Why

Mumbai may face severe water supply disruptions next week. The Mumbai Water Tanker Association has announced that tanker services across the city will be suspended indefinitely from midnight on June 7.

The association cited what it called the selective and stringent implementation of Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) rules in the Mumbai Division as the reason behind suspension of services.

In a public notice, the association said that all water tanker operators have taken their vehicles off the road. It further added that water transportation services had been halted until further notice.

Also Read: Will Mumbai Face Water Crisis? City's Lakes Have Supply Left Only For These Many Days

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association claims CGWA regulatory action has adversely affected tanker operators, RO plant operators, well and borewell owners and water suppliers, threatening the viability of the sector itself.

The group highlighted the role of the water tanker sector and how it has been serving Mumbai for over eight decades. It claimed that operators had no choice but to suspend services until a practical solution was reached with the authorities.

The association has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking for an immediate emergency meeting and relaxation of regulations related to the tanker business.

Their demands include a clear policy for the tanker industry and relaxation in groundwater regulations. The group has also asked that police and administrative action against tanker operators should be stopped and First Information Reports (FIRs) against them should be reconsidered.

Who Will Be Affected By The Water Supply Disruption?

The association plays a crucial role in supplying water to housing societies, hospitals, commercial establishments and industries. Thousands of residents could be affected by the suspension of tanker services.

Also Read: Offered Rs 30,000 Salary, Mumbai Cab Driver Now Earns Rs 2 Lakh A Month, Video Goes Viral

While Mumbai is waiting for the onset of monsoon, concerns remain over water availability in several localities that depend wholly or partially on tanker services.

The tanker strike comes as Mumbai is already facing a 10% water cut. The shutdown of tanker services is likely to further worsen the situation and lead to a crisis in many residential and commercial areas from Monday.

The tanker operators have expressed regret for the inconvenience likely to be caused by the suspension of services, Free Press Journal reported. They appealed to the government and departments concerned to intervene and resolve the issue urgently.

Authorities have not yet issued an official response to the strike call. If the services shut down as announced, parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region could suffer severe water shortages, impacting the lives of millions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.