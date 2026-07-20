Mumbai Rains: Will Schools Stay Closed In MMR, Thane, Palghar On Tuesday Amid IMD's Orange Alert?

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of heavy rainfall and an orange alert for Mumbai has triggered speculations on whether schools and colleges may decide to remain shut on Tuesday, especially in low-lying areas which are prone to water-logging.

However, there is no such announcement or advisory on school closure issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

ALSO READ : Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Thane And Palghar Likely To Receive Very Heavy Rains On Tuesday

The southwest monsoon has regained strength over Mumbai and neighbouring districts after a brief lull, bringing widespread showers since the weekend.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday, accompanied by gusty winds of 50-60 kmph.

A yellow alert for heavy rain will remain in effect on July 22 and 23.

Rainfall has been uneven across the region. In the 24 hours ended 8:30 am on Monday, the Colaba observatory recorded 5.6 mm of rain, while Santacruz received 88.4 mm. Neighbouring Thane logged 115 mm, and Navi Mumbai recorded an average of 92.1 mm.

Independent weather forecaster Abhijit Modak said the monsoon revival has restored typical July weather across the Konkan region, with intermittent showers, dense cloud cover and cooler daytime temperatures replacing last week's warmer conditions.

The fresh spell of rain has marginally improved Mumbai's water reserves. The seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city now hold 7.82 lakh million litres, or 54.05% of total capacity.

ALSO READ : Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 54%; IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain In Next 24 Hours

However, reservoir levels remain well below the 82.07% recorded on the same date last year, prompting the BMC to retain the existing 10% water cut.

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