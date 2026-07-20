Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Thane And Palghar Likely To Receive Very Heavy Rains On Tuesday

After a brief spell of relatively dry weather, Mumbai witnessed heavy showers again on Saturday night, with some parts of the city recording more than 30 mm of rainfall in just two hours.

Following the increase in rainfall activity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its forecast and issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall in Mumbai from July 20 to July 22, indicating that wet weather is likely to persist over the next few days.

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The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Sunday, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places accompanied by strong winds of 50-60 kmph. An orange alert has been issued for Monday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated locations along with strong winds of the same intensity.

A similar orange alert has been issued for neighbouring Thane, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, accompanied by strong winds of 50-60 kmph.

Palghar district remains under a yellow alert, with the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places and strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph.

Meanwhile, the IMD said rainfall activity is expected to intensify over Delhi, Mumbai, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while west-central and south Peninsular India are likely to witness subdued monsoon conditions over the coming week.

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According to the IMD, active monsoon conditions are expected across north, east and northeast India over the next six to seven days.

Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, while rainfall over west-central and south Peninsular India is expected to remain below normal.

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