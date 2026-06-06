From Coal Pit To Green Cover: Adani's Surguja Mine Restored With 1.6 Million Trees

A coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district is being transformed into a green landscape through large-scale afforestation, with Adani Enterprises Ltd planting more than 1.6 million trees and saplings across 568 hectares at the Parsa East and Kanta Basan (PEKB) mine.

The company operates the mine as developer and operator for Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL). And its greening project has demonstrated how mined land can be restored after coal extraction, officials said.

It aims to increase the green cover to more than 4 million trees by the end of the decade as part of efforts to restore mined land and enhance biodiversity in the region.

Under the programme, 40 trees are planted for every tree removed for mining activities. Native species including Sal, Mahua, Tendu, Amaltas and Sidha have been replanted, with the company reporting a survival rate of about 88 per cent.

Union Coal Ministry in a post on LinkedIn called the ecological restoration at PEKB coal mines as "remarkable" example of commitment.

"After coal extraction, the journey of a mine does not end - it marks the beginning of ecological restoration and sustainable transformation," it said. "The Parsa East & Kanta Basan (PEKB) Mine in Surguja, Chhattisgarh, stands as a remarkable example of this commitment."

ALSO READ: Adani Group Market Cap Nears Rs 20 Lakh Crore; Adds Rs 5 Lakh Crore In 2026

Once an active mining site, the area has now been transformed into a lush green landscape, reflecting how responsible mining practices and environmental conservation can go hand in hand, it said. "Today, the PEKB Mine is a living testament to the fact that mine closure can pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future."

Adani has also developed a 3.5-hectare nursery housing about 500,000 saplings and achieved successful regeneration of Sal forests in the area.

The company has undertaken compensatory afforestation across more than 4,000 hectares in Surguja, Korea, Balrampur and Surajpur forest divisions, while over Rs 259 crore has been deposited with the Chhattisgarh government towards afforestation, wildlife management and other environmental measures, officials said.

ALSO READ: 'Nation Is Incredibly Proud': Gautam Adani Lauds Praggnanandhaa On Becoming First Indian To Win Norway Chess Title

The restoration effort is part of a broader programme that combines mining operations with ecological rehabilitation and community development initiatives focused on education, healthcare and livelihoods, they said adding the company complies with all forest and environmental clearance requirements and regularly submits monitoring reports to state and federal authorities.

Apart from environmental initiatives, Adani Natural Resources continues to support local communities through programmes focused on education, healthcare and livelihood development in the mining region.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.