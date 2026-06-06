'Nation Is Incredibly Proud': Gautam Adani Lauds Praggnanandhaa On Becoming First Indian To Win Norway Chess Title

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani congratulated India's chess prodigy and grandmaster Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess title. R Praggnanandhaa scripted history as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious chess title with a final-round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer here on Friday, completing a brilliant campaign in style.

Adani took to microblogging platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) and wrote his congratulatory post for Praggnanandhaa in a post on June 6. ''Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess tournament - one of the ultimate tests of endurance, intellect and temperament in the world of chess.''

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''To defeat the world's absolute best on one of chess's grandest stages is a remarkable feat. But what makes it even more special is the spirit with which Pragg plays. Fearless - Focused - Deeply Indian. @rpraggnachess, you represent the confidence of a rising, youthful India,'' he said

The entire nation is incredibly proud of you, Pragg,'' said Adani in his post on 'X'. Competing in the Norway Chess tournament for only the second time, Praggnanandhaa endured a slow start in the elite six-player field before gathering momentum in the second half of the event to secure four wins on the trot. Gukesh fell out of contention in the closing stages.

Praggnanandhaa, who began the final day in third place with 15 points, delivered when it mattered the most, securing a classical win worth three full points to finish on 18 points and clinch one of the most coveted trophies in elite chess. The 20-year-old Chennai player achieved a feat that had eluded even Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand and reigning world champion D Gukesh among others, since the tournament's inception in 2013.

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