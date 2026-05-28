CUET UG 2026 Admit Card OUT For May 31 Exams: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for candidates appearing in the rescheduled Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examination slated for May 31.

The move comes after the agency postponed the CUET UG 2026 examination that was originally scheduled for May 28. According to an official notice issued by the NTA, the exam has been rescheduled for May 31, June 6, and June 7.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear on May 31 can download their updated admit cards from the official CUET website by logging in with their application credentials.

The NTA said admit cards for candidates whose examinations are scheduled on June 6 and June 7 will be released shortly.

ALSO READ: CUET UG 2026: NTA Postpones Exam Scheduled For May 28, To Announce New Date Soon

Direct Link to Download CUET UG 2026 Admit Card

Link: Download CUET UG Admit Card

How To Download CUET UG 2026 Admit Card On cuet.nta.nic.in

Students appearing for the CUET UG 2026 examination can download their hall tickets by following a few simple steps:

Visit the official CUET portal.

Click on the “Admit Card for CUET(UG) - 2026” link.

Log in using the application number, along with the password and security pin.

Submit the credentials to proceed.

Download the admit card and keep a printed copy for the examination day.

The agency has advised candidates to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card and regularly check the official websites for the latest updates regarding the examination process.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details mentioned, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

CUET UG is a common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes across central universities and several other participating institutions in the country.

CUET UG 2026 began on May 11 with examinations being held in a computer-based test format across two shifts each day. Candidates appear for the morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by the afternoon slot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The scores are being accepted by more than 270 higher education institutions, including central, state and private universities, for admission to undergraduate programmes.

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