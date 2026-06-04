8th Pay Commission: J&K Union Chief Hopeful Of 3.68-Fitment Factor, Full Arrears Rollout | Exclusive

Anticipating the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission from January 1, 2026, government employees in Jammu and Kashmir have sought a fitment factor of 3.68 along with full arrears from the effective date, while presenting a range of region-specific concerns and demands to a visiting Commission panel in Srinagar this week.

The four member delegation interacted with representatives of various employee bodies at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) between June 1 and 3, where a detailed 40-page memorandum outlining the concerns and demands of J&K employees was submitted.

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Coordination Committee President Shah Fayaz Ahmad said, in an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit, that the employees expect the 8th Pay Commission to be implemented by the end of 2027, although administrative and procedural factors could delay the rollout.

On arrears, Ahmad said the 7th Pay Commission effectively concluded in December 2025 and salaries continue to be paid under the existing structure.

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Since the 8th Pay Commission is notionally effective from January 1, 2026, employees would be entitled to arrears from that date once the new recommendations are implemented, he said.

“The employees are entitled for all the arrears from December 2025, when the 7th pay commission ended,” Ahmad said.

Regarding salary revision, employee representatives recommended a fitment factor of 3.68, while some groups sought a higher factor of 3.8.

The memorandum also highlighted several issues specific to Jammu and Kashmir employees, including alleged disparities in salaries and benefits compared to employees in other Union Territories such as Delhi.

Another key demand was enhancement of risk allowance for Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel. Employee leaders pointed out that police personnel in the Union Territory receive a risk allowance significantly lower than the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 paid to personnel of central forces such as the CRPF.

The memorandum further sought a special border allowance for employees posted in areas along the Line of Control, citing the risks faced by staff during Operation Sindoor.

Employee representatives also demanded implementation of minimum wage protections for daily wagers and other temporary workers.

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