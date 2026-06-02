8th Pay Commission: 67%-100% Of Last-Drawn Pay? Post-Retirement Benefits To Rise If Union's Ask Gets Nod

With a renewed focus on pension reforms for retired central government employees, discussions around the 8th Pay Commission are extending beyond salary revisions, fitment factors and Dearness Allowance (DA), with proposals aimed at strengthening post-retirement financial security.

Employee representatives have proposed a revamped pension framework that could significantly enhance post-retirement benefits and offer greater flexibility in choosing pension schemes.

Age-Linked Pension Enhancement Proposed

In its memorandum submitted to the 8th Central Pay Commission, the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has recommended raising the minimum pension to 67% of the last pay drawn (LPD) or the average emoluments of the last 10 months, whichever is more beneficial.

"For a decent and dignified life after retirement to support a minimum two member family units full pension should be fixed at 67% of the Last Pay Drawn (LPD) or the Average of the last 10 months emoluments which is more beneficial instead of the present 50%," NC-JCM said in its memorandum to the 8th CPC.

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The employee body has also referred to a recommendation by a Parliamentary Standing Committee that suggested a 5% increase in pension every five years after retirement.

Based on that proposal, pension payouts could rise progressively with age:

65 years: 70% of Last Pay Drawn

70 years: 75% of Last Pay Drawn

75 years: 80% of Last Pay Drawn

80 years: 85% of Last Pay Drawn

85 years: 90% of Last Pay Drawn

90 years: 100% of Last Pay Drawn

Option To Choose Between OPS, NPS And UPS

According to reports, discussions have also gathered pace on allowing government employees to choose among different pension systems based on their preferences and retirement needs.

Under the proposal, employees may be given the flexibility to opt for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), National Pension System (NPS) or the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

The OPS guarantees a fixed pension linked to the employee's last drawn salary and Dearness Allowance, with the entire pension burden borne by the government.

The NPS, in contrast, is a contribution-based system in which both employees and the government contribute towards a retirement corpus.

Pension payouts depend on the accumulated fund and market-linked returns. Employee representatives argue that retirement security should not be subject to market fluctuations.

The UPS, introduced as a middle path, combines the contribution framework of NPS with an assured pension component.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to impact over 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including serving central government employees, pensioners and their families.

India has had seven pay commissions so far, with a new commission typically constituted every decade.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission Delay: Central Govt Employees Likely To Lose Out On HRA, TPTA Arrears

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