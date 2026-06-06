US Strikes Coastal Sites In Iran, Says It Shot Down Drones Launched Toward Hormuz

The US military said on Saturday that it carried out strikes on Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites after Tehran launched one-way attack drones toward the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces shot down four Iranian drones that it described as an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic.

“Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic,” the command said.

Following the interceptions, US forces targeted Iranian coastal surveillance radar facilities in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, saying the strikes were aimed at preventing further attacks.

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“American forces remain vigilant and postured to respond to unjustified Iranian aggression in self-defense,” CENTCOM added.

The developments come as Washington and Tehran continue largely indirect negotiations over a possible interim agreement, amid ongoing disagreements in the talks.

Separately, Kuwait's military said it is responding to ongoing missile and drone attacks and urged residents to follow official safety and security instructions.

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On Friday, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the situation with Iran.

“The situation with Iran seems to be going quite well,” Trump told reporters during an event with farmers in Wisconsin.

“We're going to come out of Iran very quickly and it's going to be very strong one way or the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way,” he said.

“The very tough way is maybe the easier way, but we're going to come out, and your fertiliser prices are going to go way down, just like they were four months ago.”

Earlier this week, Trump indicated that any attack on American troops could trigger a resumption of military hostilities.

When asked by a reporter at the White House whether killing US troops was his red line for ending the ceasefire, Trump said, "If they killed US troops, it would be a good reason to do so," a remark widely interpreted as a direct warning to Tehran against targeting American personnel in the region.

Last week, Iran launched missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, but the projectiles either failed or were intercepted. Washington later carried out strikes on an Iranian facility in response.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet in Bahrain and another country it did not identify. Tehran said the attack was retaliation for what it described as a US strike on the engine room of an oil tanker attempting to reach Iran despite American sanctions and restrictions.

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