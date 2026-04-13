US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump To Implement Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz; Iran Says It Has Full Control

US President Donald Trump the US Navy will "immediately" begin a blockade to stop ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, after US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement. Iran has demanded the right to collect tolls from vessels traveling through the strait, but Trump said no one who pays them will "have safe passage on the high seas."

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy said that military vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz “will be met with a firm and forceful response,” according to two semi-official Iranian news agencies.

Earlier, the United States and Iran ended 21 hours of face-to-face talks in Islamabad without reaching a deal, leaving the fate of the fragile, two-week ceasefire still unclear. The war that has killed thousands of people and shaken global markets has entered its seventh week.

Here's all the latest news you need to know on the US-Israel-Iran conflict.