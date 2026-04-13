Brent Crude Jumps Past $103 Again As US Blockade Of Hormuz Spikes Supply Fears

Global energy markets jolted higher after the US announced a blockade targeting vessels linked to Iran through the Strait of Hormuz, following the collapse of diplomatic talks over the weekend. Benchmark Brent crude surged over 8% to cross the $103 per barrel mark, while US crude and European natural gas prices also recorded sharp gains.

The move marks a significant escalation in an already volatile geopolitical environment, intensifying concerns around supply disruptions. Brent crude for June delivery climbed to $103.21 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $105.12. Meanwhile, European gas futures saw intraday spikes nearing 18%, underscoring the broader energy market stress. The blockade, set to be enforced by US forces, applies specifically to ships moving in and out of Iranian ports, adding a new layer of uncertainty to global oil flows.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy trade, has seen severely restricted activity since military tensions flared earlier this year. Connecting the Persian Gulf to international markets, the passage typically handles a significant share of the world's oil shipments. While there were tentative signs of increased vessel movement over the weekend, hopes of normalization quickly faded. Shipping activity stalled again after negotiations between Washington and Tehran broke down, with reports of vessels reversing course amid rising tensions.

ALSO READ: Iran Strikes Defiant Tone As Trump Threatens Hormuz Blockade

Supply Scramble and Market Anxiety

The disruption has triggered an urgent search for alternative crude supplies among refiners and traders worldwide. With physical cargo availability tightening, spot markets are heating up, pushing prices higher across benchmarks.

Rising energy prices are expected to feed into global inflation, complicating monetary policy outlooks and potentially slowing economic growth. The situation is further exacerbated by shifting supply routes, with Saudi Arabia ramping up flows through alternative pipelines to bypass disrupted maritime routes.

The latest flare-up follows a failed round of negotiations that had briefly raised hopes of easing tensions. US officials reiterated their stance on curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions, while Tehran rejected the demands as excessive. With the potential for further military action and continued supply disruptions, markets remain on edge. Investors now await fresh signals from producer group OPEC, whose upcoming report could shed light on the longer-term impact of the ongoing crisis.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Brace For Turbulent Week As US-Iran Talks Collapse

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.