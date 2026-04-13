'Leo Should Get His Act Together': Trump Slams Pope Leo After His Urge To End Iran War

US President Donald Trump criticised Pope Leo XIV after the Head of Catholic Church urged political leaders stop the war and negotiate for peace.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called Pope Leo "weak on crime" and "terrible for foriegn policy", claimed that he overlooked threats such as Iran's nuclear ambitions and impact of crimes linked to Venezuela. He also alleged that Pope Leo was appointed as head of because he was an American, in order to deal with the US President.

Trump's remarks come as Pope Leo condemned the "delusion of omnipotence" that is driving the US-Iran war and voiced for peace during an evening prayer service in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, same day when both Washington and Tehran started direct ceasefire talks.

Here's Trump's full post -

Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn't mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart.

I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn't! I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History. Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise.

He wasn't on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo's Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested.

Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It's hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it's hurting the Catholic Church! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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