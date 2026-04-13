Explained: Why US-Iran Talks In Islmabad Failed; Key Sticking Points

The United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement in Islamabad even after 21 hours of negoiations, with both sides unable to find common ground to end the ongoing conflict, as per an NDTV report.

Diplomats struggled to bridge longstanding tensions, ranging from Iran's decades-old nuclear ambitions to its grip on the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway's closure has sent ripples through the global market, triggering severe economic shocks worldwide.

ALSO READ: Islamabad Talks Failed, But Diplomacy Never Ends: Iran's FM Spokesman On Truce With US

Why Did Negotiations Fail?

While the United States said Tehran has refused to accept Washington's terms, Iran blamed America for making excessive demands.

US on Failed Peace Talks

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Tehran following the breakdown of marathon peace talks in Pakistan, accusing Iran of sabotaging the initiative by refusing to abandon its nuclear programme and reneging on promises to clear the Strait of Hormuz.

US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said any way forward is dependent upon a fundamental commitment from Tehran. He said, “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America."

Following hours of intense, closed-door discussions, the United States characterised its latest proposal to Tehran as a "final and best offer." “We were negotiating in good faith,” Vance said.

Iran on Breakdown of Talks

Iran has officially rejected the latest U.S. proposal, dismissing Washington's "final and best offer" as "unreasonable" and "disconnected from reality."

According to Iranian state media, the diplomatic momentum was halted by the United States' rigid stance on nuclear restrictions and broader regional security issues. Tehran has countered by establishing a series of "red lines" that it insists must be met before any agreement can be signed.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on X, "In intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with the US in good faith to end the war. But when just inches away from the 'Islamabad MoU', we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade." In a pointed critique of the "final offer" strategy, Araghchi remarked, "Zero lessons learned," adding, "Goodwill begets goodwill. Enmity begets enmity."

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has sought to manage expectations, describing the lack of an immediate agreement as a "natural" consequence of the current geopolitical climate. “These negotiations were held after 40 days of imposed war and were held in an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion. It is natural that we should not have expected from the beginning to reach an agreement within one meeting,” he said.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) informed on Telegram about the intense peace talks held in Pakistan, "The Iranian delegation negotiated continuously and intensively for 21 hours to protect the national interests of the Iranian people; despite various initiatives from the Iranian delegation, the unreasonable demands of the American side prevented the progress of the negotiations. Thus, the negotiations ended."

ALSO READ: 'Bad News': JD Vance Confirms US-Iran Standoff After Marathon Talks In Pakistan

Amid the deepening diplomatic rift between Washington and Tehran, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for restraint, stressing the prevailing ceasefire must remain intact despite the collapse of recent negotiations.

Experts say beneath the surface of the failed negotiations in Pakistan lies a fundamental psychological deadlock as both the U.S. and Iranian delegations arrived at the summit convinced they hold the strategic advantage.

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