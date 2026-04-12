'Bad News': JD Vance Confirms US-Iran Standoff After Marathon Talks In Pakistan

The US and Iran failed to reach an agreement to end the war in the Middle East after 21 hours of talks in Pakistan on the weekend, Vice President JD Vance said.

“We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement,” Vance told reporters in Islamabad early Sunday. “We've made very clear what our red lines are, what things we're willing to accommodate them on, and what things we're not willing to accommodate them on. And we've made that as clear as we possibly could, and they have chosen not to accept our terms.”

Vance, who had been joined by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, had been negotiating with an Iranian team led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, to find a lasting resolution to the six-week war.

A team of technical experts had joined the talks on Saturday, which focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a potential ceasefire extension and phased sanctions relief, according to a US official and a Pakistani official familiar with the matter.

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Those issues had mostly avoided the core areas that the Trump administration said drove it to war, including Iran's support for armed proxies, and the nuclear and missile programs.

Failure to reach agreement represents a setback for both sides after a fragile two-week ceasefire was clinched in the past week. The inability of oil tankers and other vessels to easily transit the strait and the continued fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon had weighed on the talks in Islamabad.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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