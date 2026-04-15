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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Dials PM Modi; Israel And Lebanon Hold Talks

US President Trump spoke with PM Modi about the Middle East crisis and securing the Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions.

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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Dials PM Modi; Israel And Lebanon Hold Talks
Iran War Live Updates
18 minutes ago

US President Donald Trump dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Middle East crisis and the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and secure".  The call between the two leaders came amid increasing global concerns over the US naval blockade of Iran's ports, as well as reports that Washington and Tehran may hold a second phase of direct negotiations days after the collapse of initial talks in Islamabad.

Lebanon and Israel were holding their first direct talks in decades as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah militants rocks southern Lebanon. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors for discussions in Washington. 

Ceasefire talks between the US and Iran ended in the early hours of Sunday without an agreement, raising questions about what happens when a current two-week truce expires on April 22.

Here's latest on the US-Israel-Iran ongoing conflict.

Apr 15, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: UN Secretary General Says 'Highly Probable' US-Iran Talks Will Restart

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres said this was the indication he had after a meeting with Pakistan's deputy prime minister, who is also the country's foreign minister.

The UN secretary-general expressed “enormous admiration” for Pakistan's initiative to bring peace to the Middle East. "I consider it essential that these negotiations go on," Guterres told UN reporters, explaining that it would be “unrealistic” for long-lasting and complex problems between the US and Iran to be resolved in a first negotiating session.

"We need negotiations to go on, and we need a ceasefire to persist as negotiations go on," he said.

(Source: AP)

Apr 15, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Vance Discusses 20-Plus Hours Of Negotiations

US Vice President JD Vance discussed the 20-plus hours of negotiations with Iran where he lead the US delegation. He said that Trump “doesn’t want to make, like, a small deal. He wants to make the grand bargain."

Vance added, "That’s the trade that he’s offering," and that Trump is telling Iran, "If you guys commit to not having a nuclear weapon, we are going to make Iran thrive.”

"We're going to make it economically prosperous, and we’re going to invite the Iranian people into the world economy in a way they haven’t been in my entire life,” the vice president said.

Apr 15, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Wants Grand Bargain, Says Vance

US Vice President JD Vance says, "The President made a policy that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and we are making sure that very thing happens... The President doesn't want a small deal, he wants a grand bargain... This is why we made a ton of progress in Pakistan, but the deal was not done because the President wants a deal where Iran does not have a nuclear weapon and the people there can thrive and join the global economy... We are going to keep on negotiating and try to make it happen..." Video: ANI

Apr 15, 2026 07:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Treasury Department Moves Aggressively With Economic Fury

The US Treasury Department said it is moving aggressively with Economic Fury, maintaining maximum pressure on Iran. 

In a post on X, the US Treasury Department said, "Financial institutions should be on notice that the department is leveraging the full range of available tools and authorities and is prepared to deploy secondary sanctions against foreign financial institutions that continue to support Iran’s activities.  The short-term authorisation permitting the sale of Iranian oil already stranded at sea is set to expire in a few days and will not be renewed."

Apr 15, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Lebanon Reiterates Implementation Of Hostilities

The State of Lebanon reaffirmed the urgent need for the full implementation of the cessation of hostilities announcement of November 2024, underscoring the principles of territorial integrity and full state sovereignty, while calling for a ceasefire and concrete measures to address and alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis that the country continues to endure as a result of the ongoing conflict.

All sides agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue.

Apr 15, 2026 06:55 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Israel Expresses Commitment To Work With Lebanon

The State of Israel expressed its support for disarming all non-state terror groups and dismantle all terror infrastructure in Lebanon and expressed its commitment to working with the Government of Lebanon to achieve that goal to ensure security for the people of both countries.  Israel expressed its commitment to engage in direct negotiations to resolve all outstanding issues and achieve a durable peace that will strengthen security, stability and prosperity in the region. 

Apr 15, 2026 06:51 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Congratulates Lebanon, Israel

The United States congratulated the two countries on this historic milestone and expressed its support for further talks, and for the Government of Lebanon’s plans to restore the monopoly of force and to end Iran’s overbearing influence.

The United States expressed its hope that talks can exceed the scope of the 2024 agreement and bring about a comprehensive peace deal. The United States expressed its support for Israel’s right to defend itself from Hezballah’s continued attacks.


 

Apr 15, 2026 06:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Meeting Between US, Lebanon, And Israel

The US Department of State convened a trilateral meeting on April 14, 2026, with the participation of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Counselor Michael Needham, United States Ambassador to Lebanon Issa, Ambassador of Israel to the United States Yechiel Leiter, the Ambassador of Lebanon to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad.

This meeting marked the first major high-level engagement between the governments of Israel and Lebanon since 1993. The participants held productive discussions on steps toward launching direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.
 

Apr 15, 2026 06:48 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Lebanon-Israel Hold Rare Talks

Lebanon and Israel were holding their first direct talks in decades as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah militants rocks southern Lebanon. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors for Tuesday's discussions in Washington. Hezbollah says it will not abide by any agreement, a high-ranking member of the group's political council told the AP.

Apr 15, 2026 06:46 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Sergio Gor Says Trump-Modi Discussed US Naval Blockade Of Iran Ports

Sergio Gor said PM Modi and President Trump also discussed the US naval blockade of Iran's ports. He refused to answer questions on any fresh talks between Iran and the US after the collapse of the negotiations in Islamabad.

"It's not for me to announce any future talks. They did talk about the blockade and the importance of it reopening as soon as possible. Frankly, this whole region, the whole world is suffering because of this," he said.

"Why should one country be able to turn off the lights anywhere else in the world? It's unfair. It needs to stop, and the United States is determined to make that happen," he added.

(Source: AP)

Apr 15, 2026 06:43 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: We All Love You, Trump Tells PM Modi

The phone call between US President Donald Trump ended with Trump telling PM Modi that: "I just want you to know we all love you", according to  US envoy Sergio Gor.
 

Apr 15, 2026 06:38 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: PM Modi Call With 'Friend Trump'

It was the third phone call between the two leaders this year and the first after the recent peace talks between Iran and the US. They spoke on February 2 to announce progress in a trade deal, and on March 24 to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas," Modi said on social media.

Apr 15, 2026 06:36 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Telephones PM Modi

US President Donald Trump dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Middle East crisis and the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and secure" even as US envoy Sergio Gor said India and the US are expected to seal certain "big-ticket" deals soon, including in the energy sector.

Shortly after their nearly 40-minute conversation, Modi said he and Trump reviewed the "substantial progress" in the bilateral ties and that both sides are committed to further strengthening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership in "all areas".

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