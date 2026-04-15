US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Dials PM Modi; Israel And Lebanon Hold Talks

US Vice President JD Vance discussed the 20-plus hours of negotiations with Iran where he lead the US delegation. He said that Trump “doesn’t want to make, like, a small deal. He wants to make the grand bargain."
Vance added, "That’s the trade that he’s offering," and that Trump is telling Iran, "If you guys commit to not having a nuclear weapon, we are going to make Iran thrive.”
"We're going to make it economically prosperous, and we’re going to invite the Iranian people into the world economy in a way they haven’t been in my entire life,” the vice president said.