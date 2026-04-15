US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Dials PM Modi; Israel And Lebanon Hold Talks

US President Donald Trump dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Middle East crisis and the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and secure". The call between the two leaders came amid increasing global concerns over the US naval blockade of Iran's ports, as well as reports that Washington and Tehran may hold a second phase of direct negotiations days after the collapse of initial talks in Islamabad.

Lebanon and Israel were holding their first direct talks in decades as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah militants rocks southern Lebanon. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors for discussions in Washington.

Ceasefire talks between the US and Iran ended in the early hours of Sunday without an agreement, raising questions about what happens when a current two-week truce expires on April 22.

Here's latest on the US-Israel-Iran ongoing conflict.